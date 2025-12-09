Development partner confirmed for residential scheme

A development partner has been announced to deliver 20 new homes on a former school site in Hartshill. Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) will be partnering with Seddon Housing Partners

The new homes will be built on brownfield land adjacent to Hartshill Health Centre and opposite Hartshill Academy on Church Road, with the land previously utilised as an annex to the school.

Outline planning consent was granted for the residential development at the site when the full planning application was approved for the medical centre in 2020.

WPDG has signed a Section 106 agreement to unlock the next stage of delivery for the scheme that will be a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes – with the development also sharing road access with Hartshill Health Centre.

Seddon, one of the UK’s largest private owned and family managed contracting businesses, has been appointed as development partner following a formal tender process.

WPDG and Seddon will be working in partnership to prepare a Reserved Matters planning application to submit to North Warwickshire Borough Council in the coming months to enable construction work to begin on site.

The Church Road scheme strengthens the relationship between WPDG and Seddon, with the partnership also due to deliver 54 new homes on the site of the former Manor Park School in Nuneaton.

WPDG was established by Warwickshire County Council to realise the potential of its development sites, commercial buildings and mineral rights in the most sustainable way possible.

Chris John, Assistant Development Manager at Warwickshire Property & Development Group, said: “We’re pleased to be working in partnership with Seddon to regenerate a brownfield site into a new community in Hartshill.

“We have an existing working relationship with Seddon already from our scheme at Manor Park School and we will be collaborating with their team to bring forward a planning application to unlock the new homes.

“This latest development is another example of how we are working to revitalise public land back into use to meet local housing needs.”

Seddon’s headquarters is in Bolton, and it has Midlands offices in Stoke and Birmingham.

Tony Clark, Regional Director for Seddon Housing Partnerships, said: "We’re proud to be extending our partnership with WPDG on this second development, delivering 20 much-needed homes on a regenerated brownfield site. This scheme forms part of a wider vision for the area, which has already seen the successful delivery of a new medical centre."

Councillor Stephen Shaw, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, said: “We are delighted to continue our work with Seddon Housing and welcome them onboard as our partner on the Church Road development. Through this work the County Council will continue to realise its ambition to unlock the potential in local sites and make the most of the county’s assets for the benefit of our people and communities.”