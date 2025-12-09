Day 9 of our Christmas Countdown is here!

Today we’re celebrating Warwickshire County Council’s Employability and Skills Hub, which supports people into employment...
offering industry tours and working with individuals and employers to create inclusive workplaces. They’ve had a brilliant 2025, and we can’t wait to see what magic they bring in 2026!
Through a range of programmes, the Hub, this year has:
- Registered 72 businesses as a Fair Chance Employer
- Supported 34 people to gain employment with a Fair Chance Employer
- Facilitated 43 industry tours through the Warwickshire Supported Employment Service
- Helped 241 individuals into paid employment through WSES and WorkWell.
- Supported 298 residents to access further learning or qualifications
To find out more about the support provided by the Employability and Skills Hub, visit https://skillshub.warwickshire.gov.uk/
