Warwickshire County Council is looking for more people to join its Voice of Warwickshire residents’ panel

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging residents aged 18 and over to join its Voice of Warwickshire online panel.

The Voice of Warwickshire is a group of local people who play a vital role in helping the county council understand the views, needs and priorities of those who live in Warwickshire.

Launched in 2021, this initiative aims to ensure that the council's decisions and priorities are informed by the perspectives of residents from across the county.

Members of the panel are invited to take part in engagement activities on a wide range of topics – from libraries and greenspaces to Fire and Rescue and artificial intelligence. Feedback from the Voice of Warwickshire directly informs the council’s planning, policies, and service delivery.

Councillor Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities said: “A huge thanks to our current Voice of Warwickshire panel for their valuable contributions, and I’m pleased that a significant number have chosen to continue as active panel members. “The Voice of Warwickshire is an incredibly valuable resource to the council as we can learn more about the views of those who live in the county and understand what is important to them. This is an opportunity to actively engage in local democracy and influence council decisions based on personal experiences. “It’s important that we welcome new voices and that our panel is representative of our county and reflects different ages, areas and backgrounds “The decisions we make affect the residents in the county, so it is important to seek their views on a range of subject areas that we work on as a Council. I would encourage anyone with an interest in informing the work that goes on in their local area to sign up and have their voice heard”.

To join the Voice of Warwickshire panel, individuals must be 18 and live in Warwickshire. Those interested can register at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/vowrecruitment or by calling 01926 410410.

What’s involved?

Accepted panel members can anticipate being invited to share their views through short online surveys up to four times during their year of membership; alternative methods will be provided for those who are unable to engage online. While participation in every activity is not mandatory, we encourage participation from all panel members to ensure that diverse perspectives are actively considered.

For more information on the Voice of Warwickshire visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/voice