Celebrating Warwickshire Youth Service!

For day 8 of our Advent Calendar we are shining a spotlight on the fantastic work of Warwickshire Youth Service.

As part of Warwickshire County Council’s Christmas Countdown, day 8 shines a spotlight on the fantastic work of Warwickshire Youth Service, which is helping young people across the county to feel heard, happy, healthy, skilled, and safe.

div>

Over the past year, from November 2024 to December 2025, the Youth Service has delivered 1,181 youth club and street-based sessions, reaching more than 12,000 young people and creating safe spaces where they can find support.

In schools, the team ran 177 group sessions in 15 secondary schools, making nearly 2,300 connections with young people, and every school asked for the sessions to return.

The service also supported 25 voluntary youth clubs, invested in training for youth workers, and built stronger partnerships with schools, health services, police, district councils, and the voluntary sector to make sure young people get the right help at the right time.

And the impact speaks for itself: 90% of young people said their youth worker helped them make positive changes in their lives, describing the service as “amazing, supportive, and a lovely place to be.”

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said: "As a Child Friendly County, our goal is for every young person in Warwickshire to feel heard, happy, healthy, skilled, and safe. Thanks to the hard work of our youth workers, partners, and volunteers, we’ve created safe and welcoming spaces where young people can learn, grow, and feel truly supported. These achievements highlight the team’s incredible dedication and the life-changing impact they have on young people."

This Christmas, we’re celebrating the dedication of our youth workers, the partnerships that make this work possible, and the young people who inspire us throughout the year.

We’ll see you tomorrow for day 9 of our Christmas countdown calendar!

And make sure you follow us on social media - Facebook and Instagram