How to recycle your Christmas waste: Recycling Centres festive opening hours

Got extra cardboard from gifts, empty glass bottles or leftover tins of chocolate? Warwickshire residents can recycle all of these and more both kerbside and at the county’s recycl...

Got extra cardboard from gifts, empty glass bottles or leftover tins of chocolate?

Warwickshire residents can recycle all of these and more both kerbside and at the county’s recycling centres over the festive period.

Here’s everything you need to know to make recycling easy, quick and stress-free this Christmas.

Plan Your Visit

All sites will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, all sites will close at 12.30pm.

Normal hours: Weekdays 9.30am to 3.15pm; Weekends 8.30am – 4.15pm

When will it be busy?

Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 December are usually the busiest days, so if you can, plan your visit for a quieter day.

The first hour after opening tends to be busier than later in the day.

All sites are expected to return to normal levels by 14 January.

Tips for a quick visit

Separate your recycling streams before you arrive.

Pack your car so that materials are easy to unload.

Follow any on-site guidance and if there’s a queue, make sure you aren’t blocking any access or other roads.

What you can recycle

Cardboard, wrapping paper (that can be recycled), glass bottles, wood, garden waste, electrical items, batteries and more!

For full details of all materials that can be recycled at one of the nine Warwickshire waste and recycling centres, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Reuse shops at the centres will also be open over the holidays – the opening days and times broadly follow the recycling centre timetable, but check the charity websites for exact times and what items are in demand: https://www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/shops/reuse-shops

Kerbside Collections

Your local collection authority may have made changes to your collection days over Christmas, so check their website for the correct information: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/kerbside

Most household packaging can be recycled in your kerbside bins, with materials taken to Sherbourne Recycling in Coventry where it is sorted before going for further processing in the UK. Find out more: https://www.sherbournerecycling.co.uk

Food waste varies by district and borough – it can be placed in your food waste kerbside bin in Stratford or Warwick District or placed in your green bin for composting if you live in Rugby, Nuneaton & Bedworth or North Warwickshire Boroughs. Food waste includes meat, fish, diary, baked goods and plate scrapings, as well as all fruit and vegetable waste.

Tips for reducing food waste at Christmastime can be found at: https://mailchi.mp/warwickshire/how-to-reduce-food-waste-this-christmas?e=8fea7374fa

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture said: “Don’t forget, there’s no need to book a slot at any of the Warwickshire recycling centres this Christmas, so it’s even easier to recycle any excess waste over the festive period. My top tip though is to plan ahead and avoid the busiest times, so that your visit is quick and easy.

“Thanks to efforts of residents across the county, recycling rates in Warwickshire have continued to rise in 2025, showing that small actions really do make a difference. Recycling all you can at home and at our centres is one simple way to be more sustainable this Christmas.”

After Christmas, real Christmas trees can be recycled in several different ways: a charity tree collection; kerbside collection or bringing it to a recycling centre. Residents are asked to remove all lights and ornaments first. Find out more here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/directory-record/1033/christmas-trees

Information about the recycling centres can be found at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips:

On Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/warwickshire_recycles/

On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is working to create a sustainable future, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/

To get the latest news about how Warwickshire County Council and partners are rising to the challenges of sustainability, subscribe to the newsletter: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf