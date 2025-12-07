Skills Escalator Fund demonstrates its impact on Warwickshire businesses!

Day 7 of our Advent Calendar is here and we’re focusing on the people and businesses who have undergone training and developed their skills in the workplace with support from the Skills Escalator fund

As 2025 draws to a close, Warwickshire County Council is reflecting on an extraordinary year, one defined by progress, resilience, and teamwork. At the heart of this success are the remarkable people who make Warwickshire what it is: our dedicated council teams, trusted partners, and the vibrant communities we serve.

Day 7 of our Advent Calendar is here and today we’re focusing on the people and businesses who have undergone training and developed their skills in the workplace with support from the Skills Escalator Fund.

With support from the Skills Escalator Fund

259 individual businesses have been supported through the Skills Escalator Fund

601 people have received training and development.

The fund has supported a wide range of courses from first aid and health and safety through to AI training, cyber security training, project management and beauty courses.

With up to £750 per employee, the Skills Escalator Fund provides Warwickshire’s businesses with access to funding for up to 5 employees, enabling them to train and upskill their staff in a wide range of areas.

The fund not only supports businesses to develop their staff but also allows employees to grow and develop, learning new skills that will help them at work and in their career.

To find out more about the Skills Escalator Fund, contact skillshub@warwickshire.gov.uk

