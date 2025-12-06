Warwickshire Fire and Rescue - here to keep communities safer!

For day 6 - we're celebrating the work of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and the impact they have made on helping to keep Warwickshire communities safer in 2025!

Today we’re highlighting one of the many ways that Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service work to keep our communities safe and well.

Launched in 2018, WFRS provide the Hospital to Home service – transporting vulnerable patients back home following a stay in hospital, where they feel safe and comfortable and can be supported to live independently.

This year Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has provided 2,148 Hospital to Home collections.

As part of the service, when the team support a patient to return home, they will also carry out a Safe and Well check – looking for potential hazards in the home that can cause slips, trips and falls along with carrying out a check for possible fire hazards and making sure smoke alarms are installed and working.

The team will also refer patients to support services if they believe that the patient could use the support to help them remain independent in their home.

Working hand in hand with the hospitals – this is one of the ways Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service work to make the communities of Warwickshire safer

We’ll see you tomorrow for day 7 of our Christmas countdown calendar!

