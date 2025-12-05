Say no to a wasteful Christmas: Your top tips for a sustainable season

Did you know that it is estimated that a typical UK household creates 30% more waste over Christmas?

In response to this, residents across Warwickshire are discovering fun, easy and cost-effective ways to make the festive season the greenest and most sustainable yet.

For those wanting some inspiration or ideas on how to reduce on the amount of waste, Warwickshire County Council’s Waste and Recycling experts are sharing their top tips:

Wrapping paper and cards – Most glossy wrapping paper or glittery cards can’t be recycled, so choose those made from recycled or FSC-certified paper. Avoid extra plastics by experimenting with tape-free wrapping techniques such as furoshiki, a traditional Japanese method of using cloth to wrap and transport gifts.

Gifts – Buy from local, zero-waste businesses, get creative with something you’ve made yourself, or give an experience or charity membership instead.

Reduce food waste – Save money on your food bills by writing a shopping list and doing some simple meal planning; together with making the most of leftovers this will also reduce the amount of food that is thrown away. Find out more about flexible and simple meal planning here: https://bit.ly/XMasMealPlans22

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: “Christmas is a time for celebrating with family and friends and enjoying the things that really matter. This Christmas support our local businesses and shop local before heading online and when wondering what to do with all of your discarded wrapping paper and packaging, head to your local recycling centre. We've scrapped the booking system at all recycling centres across Warwickshire to make it easier for residents to access our waste facilities and to recycle responsibility this Christmas.”

Residents can follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips on recycling:

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is working to create a sustainable future, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/

