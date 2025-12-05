Supporting victims of crime this Christmas

We’re sharing some important messages about how to report domestic abuse, hate crime, anti-social behaviour and modern slavery, as part of a ‘winter of action’.

We’re also sharing information on how you can contact Victim Support if you do unfortunately become a victim of crime over the festive period.

Domestic abuse – You Are Not Alone

Warwickshire partners are committed to supporting anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse.

We know that during the festive holidays incidents of domestic violence and abuse can increase, so we want to ensure that victims and their dependents know that they can access support from Refuge, the Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Service. You can call 0800 408 1552 and speak to a specialist domestic abuse worker. In an emergency dial 999. Support is available. You Are Not Alone.

Report hate crime

Kindness is stronger than hate, and the Warwickshire Hate Crime Partnership is encouraging everyone to join forces to tackle local hate crime issues this Christmas. Reporting hate crime is important, with a simple reporting process available so that victims are supported.

The partnership has established the Report Hate Now website for people to report hate incidents affecting them directly, or if they have witnessed anything suspicious, either to the Police or directly to the partnership through the independent charity EQuIP.

Hate crime can also be reported directly to the Police by phoning 101, you can report it online or in person to a Police Officer or Police Community Support Officer. In an emergency, you should always dial 999.

Help to stamp out anti-social behaviour

Warwickshire residents are being encouraged to report instances of anti-social behaviour (ASB) in their communities this Christmas, so that local authorities can use their combined powers to deal with it.

You can report anti-social behaviour to Warwickshire Police by phoning 101, report it online, or in person to a Police Officer or Police Community Support Officer. In an emergency, you should always dial 999.

ASB can also be reported to your local District/Borough Council. Find out how to report it here: https://safeinwarwickshire.com/crime-anti-social-behaviour/anti-social-behaviour/3

To report nuisance bikes this festive period, you can do this online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/dobemin.

Take action to stop modern slavery

This Christmas, we’re raising awareness of modern slavery and human trafficking within our local communities.

We all need to be aware of what modern slavery is, understand what it involves, be able to spot the signs and know how to respond to and report concerns.

To find out more and to report it, visit https://safeinwarwickshire.com/crime-anti-social-behaviour/modern-slavery-human-trafficking.

You can also sign the pledge to help combat modern slavery in your business at https://warwickshirebusinesswatch.co.uk/modern-slavery.

For more information on how to spot the signs of modern slavery, with resources available in multiple languages, please visit www.westmidlandsantislavery.org.

Been a victim? Get support this Christmas

Across the county this Christmas, Victim Support are available to help people feel safer and find the strength to move beyond crime.

Victim Support Warwickshire provide confidential emotional and practical support, as well as restorative justice services, and are available on the phone on 01926 358060 during working hours and online at https://www.victimsupport.org.uk/resources/warwickshire. The National Victim Support line is also available 24/7 on 0808 1689111.

