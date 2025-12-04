Rugby Borough CPE - Variations 8, 9 (Part) and M - Made

Warwickshire County Council have made the above named Orders under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which is to amend waiting restrictions at various locations in Rugby Borough.

Please note that proposals relating to on-street changes in Cambridge Street (Variation 9) have been withdrawn, with proposals relating to permit eligibility retained. Full details of the decisions taken to proceed with all three Traffic Regulation Orders can be found by viewing the Decision Notices on the WCC website:

Associated Plans and Documentation

Rugby V8 - Various locations, Borough-wide

Rugby V9 - Cambridge Street, Rugby

Rugby VM - Gavel Drive, Barter Place & Drover Close, Rugby

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Phil Mitton, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order(s) or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order(s) may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.

For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.