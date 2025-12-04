Warwickshire Country Parks celebrate a year of success and sustainability

Warwickshire County Council’s Country Parks service is celebrating another brilliant year

Warwickshire County Council’s Country Parks service is celebrating another brilliant year, with more than one million visitors enjoying the county’s parks, greenways and nature reserves over the past 12 months.

This is just one of the many successes celebrated in The Warwickshire Country Parks Highlights 2024–2025 that showcase the achievements of the team across ten sites, covering everything from biodiversity and visitor experience to volunteering and community engagement.

Among the year’s key highlights:

Over one million visits were made to Warwickshire’s country parks.

were made to Warwickshire’s country parks. Ryton Pools Country Park recorded more than 50,000 moths representing 635 species, along with 102 bee species , reflecting the outstanding biodiversity supported by the team’s woodland, wetland and grassland management work.

recorded more than along with , reflecting the outstanding biodiversity supported by the team’s woodland, wetland and grassland management work. Volunteers contributed over 12,000 hours of support, providing a vital role in looking after our green spaces.

hours of support, providing a vital role in looking after our green spaces. The events programme grew to include new opportunities for adults and families, such as willow weaving workshops and nature surveys. Almost 4,000 people took part in ranger-led activities, including school holiday activities and regular sessions like Toddler Trundles and Wednesday Walks.

people took part in ranger-led activities, including school holiday activities and regular sessions like Toddler Trundles and Wednesday Walks. Following the opening of Pit Stop Coffee Shop at Pooley Country Park and Farmers Fayre at Ryton Pools Country Park, visitor numbers increased by 75% and 27% respectively.

and respectively. Mercia Cycles launched a new bike hire service on the Stratford Greenway, while the Broomey Croft Farm Buildings at Kingsbury Water Park were restored and leased for dog training, with a café, shop and dog grooming facilities planned.

All of this work contributes to Warwickshire County Council’s objectives for health and wellbeing, education and sustainability, by helping residents and visitors to connect with nature, develop new skills, stay active and enjoy local green spaces.

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Culture and Heritage, said:

“Our country parks continue to go from strength to strength, offering spaces where people can relax, learn and connect with nature. The achievements of the past year – from thriving wildlife and expanded events to new facilities and record visitor numbers – are a real testament to the dedication of our staff, volunteers and partners.”

View the infographic at countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/highlights-24-25.

Find out more about Warwickshire Country Parks and plan your next visit at countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk.