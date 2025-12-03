Warwickshire’s mobile libraries: 11,000 visits, 8,000 miles - bringing books and joy to communities 

Warwickshire County Council is shining a spotlight on it’s Mobile Library Service, a vital lifeline for rural communities that combines the power of reading with the warmth of human connection.

Covering 32 routes and 240 stops, the service travels an incredible 8,000 miles every year, delivering books and smiles to residents who might otherwise struggle to access a library. With an average of 954 visits per month, the Mobile Library is on track to make over 11,000 visits this year - and every one of them matters.

For those unable to leave home, Warwickshire’s Home Library Service delivers books directly to 340 people every month, thanks to a dedicated team of staff and 30 volunteers.

Each selection is tailored to the reader’s preferences, and the feedback speaks volumes:

“It’s a life saver.”

“With extra health problems slowing me down, I need my reading matter more than ever.”

One recent delivery brought tears to the eyes of a gentleman who had lost his wife and suffered a heart attack. Unable to leave his home, he opened his books with heartfelt delight, grateful for the comfort they brought during a difficult time - a reminder of the profound impact these services have.

The service is known for its personal touch - drivers Keith and Alison are greeted like old friends, often leaving with home-grown rhubarb and heartfelt thanks. Nurseries eagerly await their visits, turning story time into a community celebration.

Councillor Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said:

"Our Mobile Library Service is so much more than books on wheels - it’s about reducing isolation, supporting wellbeing, and bringing comfort and connection to people’s lives. Whether it’s a nursery singing along with our drivers, or an older resident finding solace in a new story, this service truly makes a difference. I encourage everyone to check the routes and make the most of this wonderful resource."

Customers can request books free of charge, enjoy extended loan periods, and return items at any Warwickshire Library.

Find out more and to get involved:

Mobile Library routes

Home Library Service