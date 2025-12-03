Public urged not to touch sick or dead birds – as avian influenza confirmed by Defra in North Warwickshire

Avian influenza has been confirmed in a number of wild birds at Kingsbury Water Park in North Warwickshire.

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) have now confirmed there is avian influenza A(H5N1) in wild bird populations at Kingsbury Water Park in North Warwickshire.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is now urging people visiting the park and surrounding area not to touch any sick or dead wild birds. The UKHSA, Warwickshire County Council and North Warwickshire Borough Council is working with APHA to manage the situation and protect public health and the risk to other birds.

The A(H5N1) strain is highly pathogenic to other birds, but the risk to human health is considered very low. However, it is vital that people do not touch sick live birds or bird carcasses, and infection control measures may be necessary if they do.

If you're visiting, Kingsbury Water Park and surrounding areas in North Warwickshire, please:

Stick to footpaths and keep dogs on leads.

Please do not touch or pick up any dead or sick birds.

Don’t handle feathers or any surfaces that may be contaminated by droppings.

After visiting the park, thoroughly wash your hands in soap and water. Hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol can be used as an alternative but is less effective than using soap and water.

Sarah Smith, Consultant in Health Protection leading on avian influenza for UKHSA West Midlands, said: “The risk to the public from this strain of avian flu is very low, however it is important that people do not touch any sick or dead birds. Anyone who has been in contact with sick or dead birds or their droppings, in an area where the infection has been confirmed, should make sure any footwear is properly cleaned and thoroughly wash their hands in soap and water.

They should then notify the UK Health Security Agency’s West Midlands Health Protection Team on 0344 225 3560 so that public health experts can determine if antiviral medication and active surveillance of their condition is necessary. If someone handled infected birds while wearing adequate PPE, they may still undergo surveillance.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Health at Warwickshire County Council, said: "Warwickshire County Council alongside North Warwickshire Borough Council are working with Kingsbury Water Park and the wider population in North Warwickshire in line with the partner agencies including DEFRA and UKHSA to ensure the health and safety of Warwickshire residents. Signs with advice for visitors to Kingsbury Park are currently in place across the site. We are also asking people not to feed the wild birds at this time. If you find a sick or dead bird, contact the DEFRA helpline on 03459 33 55 77 or visit Report dead wild birds - GOV.UK . not touch or move dead birds and keep dogs away from them.”

Dr Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health, Warwickshire County Council said: “The incidence of avian flu in the wild bird population is something that we are taking very seriously. The UKHSA has made it clear that the risk of the disease transferring from birds to humans is considered to be very low. To ensure this situation remains, the advice we have received is that members of the public should not touch or go near sick or dying birds and any dead birds found should be reported to the park rangers to assist with disposal.”

She added: “Posters have also been put up in the area to ask people not to feed the birds and remind people to keep to footpaths and to keep dogs on leads.”

Kingsbury water park is a country park provided by Warwickshire County Council and offers a safe environment for local residents and families to enjoy the countryside. It is managed by rangers who monitor local bird population carefully, which is one of the reasons why avian flu has been detected. It is likely that avian flu is circulating in a wider area and anyone who sees sick or dead birds by waterways or on your private land in North Warwickshire, should not touch them and call the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.