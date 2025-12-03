A3400 Birmingham Road Improvement Scheme Completion

A public meeting will be held on Thursday 4 December to share views and learn lessons from the recently completed Birmingham Road/A3400 scheme.

The meeting, with officers from Warwickshire County Council and member for Stratford North, Cllr Lorraine Grocott, will take place between 6pm and 7.30pm on Thursday (4 December) at Venture House, Avenue Farm Industrial Estate with all welcome.

Work began on the scheme at the A46 Bishopton Roundabout end of A3400 Birmingham Road at the end of September 2024 and completed at the end of October 2025. It addressed and enhanced several infrastructure issues from the A46 roundabout to Clopton Road / Arden Street junction in Stratford-upon-Avon, including new:

Re-surfaced carriageway with two-lane inbound approach to Stratford town; centre and with one-lane out of town;

Shared footway and cycleway extended up to A46 Bishopton Roundabout;

Pedestrian crossings for safer and quicker access to local facilities;

Larger storm water sewers combined with modern kerb drainage;

Back of footway drainage to mitigate flooding to homes near Park Road;

Street lighting for safer access to road;

Enhanced signage and traffic signals to better direct traffic; and

Enhanced landscaping by Park Road.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, WCC portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We trust the new enhancements will greatly improve the experiences of all road users. The two-lanes inbound should greatly reduce the long length of queues previously experienced by motorists.

“This combined with the changes to the footway makes Birmingham Road the main strategic route to access Stratford town centre and other amenities.

“We would like to thank the residents and business owners for their patience and understanding as the works progressed and working with the contractors to maintain safety at all times. I urge residents to share views with the local councillor who will report back to me any lessons that we can take from the scheme.”

Following the completion of the scheme, the scheme will be monitored and any issues addressed as quickly as possible.