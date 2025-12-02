Bus service changes announced for routes linking Coventry and Warwickshire from 2 January 2026

Warwickshire County Council is advising residents of upcoming changes to several bus services operating between Coventry and communities across Warwickshire.

From Friday 2 January 2026, several service contracts for routes in the Coventry, Nuneaton, Bedworth and Rugby areas reach their end and have been retendered to Stagecoach, who will take over operation of these services.

Later in 2026, new electric buses will be introduced across these routes when vehicle deliveries are complete, supporting improved reliability and a more modern passenger experience.

The County Council wishes to thank National Express, Arriva, and Coventry Minibuses for their service provision to date.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “These changes mark an important step in keeping Warwickshire’s bus network reliable, connected and fit for the future.

“In bringing these routes under new contracts and preparing for the introduction of modern electric vehicles later in the year, we are working to ensure that residents across the county can continue to depend on regular, accessible and high-quality public transport. We are grateful to our outgoing operators for their service and look forward to working with Stagecoach as these improvements are introduced.”

Services changes

Services 24 & 25 (Coventry–Stoneleigh–Kenilworth / Coventry–Ryton–Birdingbury–Bourton–Dunchurch–Rugby) Now operated by Stagecoach.

Minor timetable adjustments, including:

The 06:55 Bourton–Coventry journey will start from Rugby at 06:33.

The 17:45 Coventry–Bourton service will now depart at 17:50 and extend to Rugby, arriving 19:18.

Services 73 / 73A (Nuneaton–Whitestone circular) Now operated by Stagecoach.

Minor timetable changes with an additional 12:45 trip from Nuneaton Bus Station.

Services 74 / 74A / 74B (Nuneaton–Bramcote–Bulkington–Wolvey–UHCW–Coventry) Now operated by Stagecoach.

Timetable revised but the same number of trips.

More daytime services will run as 74B, serving Ivanhoe Road, Leyland Road and Marston Lane.

Service 75 (Nuneaton–Leyland Road)

Service withdrawn and replaced with additional 74B trips.

Services 78 / 78A (Nuneaton–Bedworth–Exhall–UHCW) Now operated by Stagecoach.

Increased to approximately every 90 minutes.

Faster journey times with a more direct route from Exhall via the M6 and Cross Point Shopping Centre. The current route from Longford to UHCW is covered by National Express service 20A.

This service will no longer serve Armson Road, which is still served by Service 79.

Services 79 / 79A (Nuneaton–Bermuda Park–Collycroft–Bedworth–Keresley) Now operated by Stagecoach.

Timetable changes with the same number of trips.

Service will continue to serve Armson Road but will no longer operate via Exhall Black Horse Road (‘Boat’).

Services 85 / 85A / 85B / 85H / 85S (Rugby–Pailton–Brinklow–UHCW–Coventry) Operated daily by Stagecoach.

Timetable changes with similar overall frequency.

Last bus from Coventry extended to 21:20 (Mon–Sat).

Following the introduction of Service 84, Service 85B reduces to two journeys per day.

All services except 85B and the school service (now 85K) will operate via Rugby Road in Harborough Magna.

Service 735 (Nuneaton/Coleshill–Ansley–Arley–Fillongley–Corley–Coventry) Now operated by Stagecoach.

Minor timetable alterations.

The Nuneaton–Ansley section will be withdrawn.

Coleshill–Ansley will operate daily except Sundays, with no advance booking required.

Ticketing Information

Tickets valid from 2 January 2026 will be available via the Stagecoach website or bought on bus.

nBus tickets will continue to be accepted within the West Midlands Combined Authority area.

Pre-purchased tickets

Tickets from Arriva, National Express or Coventry Minibuses valid for up to four weeks will be honoured by Stagecoach for up to one month from their expiration date, and no later than 31 January 2026.

Student and 5–18 term/annual tickets issued by Arriva or National Express will not be valid from the January term. Customers should contact the issuing operator for refunds.

For other longer-validity tickets, customers should contact the issuing operator for refund of periods beyond 31 January 2026.

Additional changes

Service 84 (Rugby–Easenhall–Brinklow–Bedworth–Nuneaton) will gain extra trips, including:

04:20 (Mon–Fri), 05:16 (Mon–Fri), 06:00 (Sat) Rugby → Nuneaton

19:25 (Mon–Fri), 21:00 (Sat), 21:05 (Mon–Fri) Nuneaton → Rugby

More information about buses in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/buses