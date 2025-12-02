Warwickshire families to benefit from active partnership

Families across Warwickshire can enjoy a boost to their health, wellbeing, and access to local amenities thanks to an exciting collaboration in the new year.

Warwickshire’s Family Information Service (FIS) has linked up with local leisure provider, and Child Friendly Warwickshire supporter, Everyone Active, to offer exclusive free swim sessions to subscribers to the service’s newsletter.

Over 9,000 people already receive the free weekly newsletter to stay up to date with information and events for families and others encouraged to sign up at https://mailchi.mp/warwickshire/familyinfoservice.

Subscribers who sign up to the newsletter before 5 January will receive details of the free sessions, which will take at participating Everyone Active facilities throughout the county until 31st January.

The offer creates opportunities for Warwickshire families to get more active and supports the county’s Child Friendly ambition for children to be healthy.

Everyone Active is one of over 100 Child Friendly Warwickshire Friends, a network of local businesses and individuals who have pledged to help make the county a great place for children to grow up and learn. Services and organisations can sign up to the scheme to showcase their child-friendly amenities, special offers for families, and promote their support for children and young people.

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said: "We are proud to launch this collaboration with Everyone Active which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting Warwickshire families. Our Family Information Service offers a wealth of support and helpful information, and we hope this will extend its reach to more families.

“We would also like to encourage more local businesses to join our growing child friendly network, so that we can continue to build partnerships that benefit everyone in the county”

The Warwickshire Family Information Service provides information and support to families with children and young people aged 0-25. The service’s regular newsletter keeps families informed about local events, activities, services, and the new Everyone Active discounts. Subscribe to the newsletter today by visiting https://mailchi.mp/warwickshire/familyinfoservice.

Anyone interested in finding out more about Child Friendly Warwickshire and becoming a child-friendly champion can find out more and sign up for the scheme at www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk.