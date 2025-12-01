Celebrating the resilience, collaboration, and community spirit that shaped Warwickshire in 2025!

As 2025 draws to a close, Warwickshire County Council is reflecting on an extraordinary year, one defined by progress, resilience, and teamwork.

At the heart of this success are the remarkable people who make Warwickshire what it is: our dedicated council teams, trusted partners, and the vibrant communities we serve.

Throughout December, we’ll be sharing stories that showcase the vital work carried out across Warwickshire - work that often happens behind the scenes but makes a real difference every day. These stories will highlight the dedication of our council teams, the strength of our partnerships, and the incredible support from local communities. From maintaining essential services to driving innovation and supporting those who need it most, these efforts reflect the resilience and spirit that define Warwickshire. Together, they help make our county a great place to live, work, and visit, and we’re proud to celebrate the people and collaborations that make it all possible.

Reflecting on the last year, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr George Finch, said: “This year has shown the very best of Warwickshire, not just through the services we deliver, but through the strength of our partnerships and the incredible support from our communities. “None of what we achieve as a council happens in isolation; it’s the dedication of our staff, the commitment of our partners, and the spirit of local people that make Warwickshire such a special place. December is our chance to celebrate that collective effort and say thank you.”

Join us throughout December as we share these stories on our website and social media channels. Visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/warwickshirenews and follow X, Facebook, and Instagram to be part of the celebration. Share your own stories using #WarwickshireTogether