New Specialist Resource Provision opens at Cawston Grange Primary School

We’re excited to share that a new Specialist Resourced Provision (SRP) has opened at Cawston Grange Primary School in Rugby, in partnership with Warwickshire County Council.

The provision, called Bumblebees, offers eight places for primary-aged children with communication and interaction needs.

Bumblebees welcomed its first pupils in September 2025 and is already making a positive difference. Warwickshire’s Specialist Resource Provision team will provide ongoing support to Cawston Grange, offering expert advice, guidance, and specialist training to ensure the provision meets the needs of every child.

Children in Bumblebees benefit from a carefully planned curriculum designed around engaging themes that give learning meaning and purpose. Each child’s programme is tailored to their individual needs and guided by Education Health and Care Plan (EHCP) targets, with a strong focus on developing communication and interaction skills. Children are supported to build friendships, work alongside others and take part confidently in school life.

To help pupils feel calm and secure, timetables balance access to the national curriculum with personalised opportunities. Sensory activities and structured routines are built in throughout the day to support regulation, reduce anxiety and help children feel ready to learn. Visual supports, clear boundaries and consistent expectations further support pupils to manage transitions and engage successfully.

Children in Bumblebees, where appropriate, join their peers for lessons, activities, and trips. They also enjoy special experiences planned just for Bumblebees, which help them to make the most of all opportunities, while remaining part of the wider school community.

Strong partnerships with families are central to the provision’s ethos. Parents are kept informed through the Padlet platform, where staff share successes and celebrate learning. Families are encouraged to contribute too, letting the school know about achievements beyond the classroom.

Talking about Bumblebees, the Headteacher at Cawston Grange Primary School, Mrs Worthington said: "It has been wonderful to see the children in Bumblebees, watching them settle in and thrive has truly been a joy. The provision is already making a real difference, giving children the support they need to succeed while keeping them connected to our vibrant school community. Communication and interaction are at the heart of everything we do. We celebrate every step of progress and work closely with families to make sure each child’s journey is positive, personalised, and full of opportunities. Every child deserves to feel valued and included, and Bumblebees helps us make that a reality."

Commenting on the new resource provision, Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said: "We are proud to support Cawston Grange Primary School with their new specialist resourced provision, Bumblebees. It is a fantastic example of inclusive education in action, ensuring children with special educational needs and disabilities can thrive in a mainstream setting with the right specialist support. It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing the right opportunities and tailored support, so that every child can reach their full potential."

Admissions to Bumblebees is managed through Warwickshire County Council’s specialist panels. To be considered for a place, children must have an EHCP, or be in the process of applying for one, with communication and interaction identified as their primary need.

To find out more about Bumblebees and the provision on the school site, visit: https://www.cawstongrangeprimary.com/inclusion/bumblebees-srp/

For more information on specialist resourced provisions in Warwickshire, visit: Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) – Admissions to specialist settings: Specialist Resourced Provision (SRP) - Warwickshire County Council