In the latest episode of the Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast, we explore the Home to School Transport Policy consultation, which is now open for residents to share their views.

This episode features several contributors, including David Ayton-Hill, Director of Economy and Place at Warwickshire County Council. David explains the proposed changes to the policy and why it’s important for residents to have their say.

You can listen to the full Let's Talk Warwickshire episode here.

The consultation, which launched on Tuesday 4 November and runs until Sunday 4 January 2026, aims to improve fairness, consistency, and compliance with national guidance. Residents are invited to provide feedback on a series of changes designed to ensure the policy reflects best practice and meets statutory requirements.

Proposed Changes Include:

Updating the policy to align with latest statutory guidance – to reflect recent changes in 2024 from the Department for Education to ensure compliance and best practice.

Amend non-statutory duties – to ensure that non-statutory transport support is clarified and made more consistent across the county.

Introduce a countywide approach for consistency – by streamlining the assessment process, ensuring our assessment methods align with other processes and services within Warwickshire County Council.

Update walking route assessments – to follow national safety standards and be consistent with our approach to walking routes.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“This consultation is a vital opportunity for residents to help shape the future of home to school transport in Warwickshire. We want to ensure that any proposed changes to the policy are fair, consistent, and aligned with national guidance, and your feedback is key to achieving that. “I encourage everyone to listen to the latest episode of the Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast, where you can hear more about the proposals and why these changes matter. Then, please take a few minutes to have your say before the consultation closes on 4 January 2026.”

As part of the consultation, a series of information sessions are being held across the county, both in person and online. To view the consultation documents, book a session, or share your views, please visit - Home to School Transport Consultation.

All feedback received will be reviewed and presented to Cabinet. If approved, the revised policy will apply to applications submitted from 1 September 2026 onwards.

For more information on current home to school transport arrangements visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/schooltransport