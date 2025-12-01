Supporting Warwickshire’s local businesses on Small Business Saturday

Visitors and residents are invited into Warwickshire’s towns to shop local, supporting the small businesses that are the backbone of our communities, this Small Business Saturday on 6 December.

From artisan makers and family run shops to innovative service providers, there’s something for everyone amongst Warwickshire’s small businesses.

Warwickshire businesses are featured in the national Small Biz 100 campaign, part of Small Business Saturday UK. The initiative shines a spotlight on outstanding independent businesses across the country, giving them national recognition and encouraging communities to shop local. Warwickshire's vibrant small business scene will be well represented on Small Business Saturday showcasing the creativity and resilience that make the county special. Explore the full list and support these incredible businesses on Small Business Saturday and beyond, get to know them here.

Towns across the county will be marking the day with a range of events for all ages:

Rugby will feature pop-up shops within existing businesses, festive entertainment, and a visit from Father Christmas. www.rugbyfirst.org/events-calendar

Warwick will offer free parking, horse and carriage rides, photos with Santa, and a Christmas Fun Day showcasing 22 independent businesses alongside festive refreshments, games, and activities. www.visitwarwick.co.uk/event/small-business-saturday-and-craft-fair/

Smith Street, Warwick will host local traders, offering unique gifts, seasonal food, mulled wine and delights. The Smith Street Elf Hunt will offer prizes and adventure.

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The festive period often generates a sizeable proportion of annual profit and sets businesses on a good footing for the year ahead. “With many vibrant towns and small business across Warwickshire, Small Business Saturday is a fantastic opportunity to shine a spotlight on their unique offer, especially in the run-up to Christmas when many residents are looking for special gifts and festive experiences. “So, whether you’re visiting Warwickshire or you live here, we welcome you to our great towns across the county and to find out more about our local businesses.”

The support for small businesses in North Warwickshire continues through the North Warwickshire Small Business Awards 2026, an opportunity to recognise the innovation, resilience, and community spirit that make local businesses thrive. Applications are open until 14 December for small businesses to nominate themselves or other small businesses. Full details are available on the North Warwickshire Small Business Awards website.

Local traders can get involved with Small Business Saturday by using the campaign resources, including downloadable social media guides, logos, and banners available on the official website. Last year’s campaign in Warwickshire generated over 11,000 views across County Council social media channels, helping drive footfall into our towns and villages.

Alongside this initiative, Warwickshire County Council’s #WarwickshireChristmas campaign is showcasing the county’s fantastic businesses and encouraging residents to shop locally for gifts this festive season.

Follow the campaign on Instagram @VisitWarks on Facebook at @VisitWarwickshire or via the hashtag #WarwickshireChristmas. Warwickshire’s signature experience can be viewed at visit.warwickshire.gov.uk