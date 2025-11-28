Focus on business and consumer safety in busy Christmas shopping period

We’re reminding businesses to stay safe over the Christmas period and are supporting the national #ShopKind winter campaign, which encourages people to treat retail staff with respect.

We’re also reminding residents to shop safely, including when shopping online, with guidance from Warwickshire Trading Standards on how to stay safe when buying toys and electrical items.

Keep your business safe in December

Offenders also know that retailers will be stocking shelves with festive items at this time, so it's important to review your security and take precautions.

But did you know that phishing emails remain the most common threat to SMEs during this busy period?

Warwickshire Business Watch is available all year round to support all local businesses to protect themselves from criminals of any kind.

You can find out more about how you can protect your business against crime and cyber-crime by joining, see: www.warwickshirebusinesswatch.co.uk.

Remember to #ShopKind

Tis the season to #ShopKind - and remember that kindness is always in stock.

Whether you're a customer, a cashier, or just passing by, a smile, a thank-you, or a moment of patience can make all the difference.

So please be kind and be respectful in this busy Christmas shopping period.

Stay safe when shopping online

Online shopping fraud occurs when criminals use misleading practices aimed at stealing money, personal information, or other assets from people buying items over the internet.

This type of fraud can occur on legitimate shopping websites, through fake online stores, or via fraudulent advertisements.

So stay safe while shopping or interacting online. Make sure to always check the link you are using is secure with, a lock icon and https:// is at the start of your web address.

Never click links sent to you by emails, messages or links on advertisements. Always conduct research into websites before clicking on them or providing your information.

Know your online consumer rights

If you’ve bought something online and it’s not quite right, you’ve got rights under UK law – even if the item isn’t faulty.

You’ve got 14 days to cancel most online orders, then another 14 days to return it. Sellers must refund you within 14 days of getting it back.

If it’s faulty, you could be entitled to a repair, replacement or refund – even up to 6 years after purchase.

Don’t get a shock when buying electrical goods

Did you know that 1 in 10 people in Britain have experienced an electrical fire or shock from a product bought online?

Online marketplaces are not always legally required to check product safety like traditional retailers.

Common risks include plugs without fuses (e.g. clover leaf-shaped plugs); no UKCA or CE marking; and counterfeit products with poor packaging or missing instructions.

So always check who the seller is – not just the platform. Stick to trusted retailers and look for UK safety markings. Don’t rely on reviews – they can be fake!

Be alert to toy safety – protect your little ones

Buying toys online? Don’t get caught out! Not all toys sold online meet UK safety standards – especially those from third-party sellers (independent sellers using online marketplaces).

To protect children, check who you’re buying from – not just the platform – and look for CE or UKCA safety marks.

Avoid toys with vague descriptions, no age warnings, or unusually low prices.

Unsafe toys can pose serious risks. If it doesn’t look right, don’t buy it.

Links

For more information visit:

Business crime - www.warwickshirebusinesswatch.co.uk

#ShopKind - https://nbcc.police.uk/business-support/shopkind

Fraud and cyber-crime - https://safeinwarwickshire.com/crime-anti-social-behaviour/fraud-cyber-crime/3

Consumer rights, electrical safety and toy safety: https://centsa.org.uk/campaigns/customer-resources-seasonal-safety/