Council shares top tips to keep children healthy and well this winter

As the end of the year approaches, families across Warwickshire are being reminded of the importance of vaccinations and basic hygiene to help protect children from seasonal illnesses.

As the end of the year approaches, families across Warwickshire are being reminded of the importance of vaccinations and basic hygiene to help protect children from seasonal illnesses.

Autumn often brings cooler weather with the heating going on and keeping windows shut. This can stop fresh air flow around classrooms, and with children mixing in new groups, can often lead to an increase in common colds and bugs. While mild symptoms like a runny nose or sore throat do not usually require time off school, there are simple steps parents and carers can take to help keep children well.

Vaccinations remain the most effective way to protect children from serious illnesses. In recent years, outbreaks of measles and whooping cough have re-emerged across England, posing risks not only to unvaccinated children but also to vulnerable individuals in local communities.

Parents are encouraged to check their child’s vaccination status using their Red Book or by contacting their GP. The NHS Childhood Vaccination Schedule is free, and catching up on missed vaccinations is always possible.

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council said: “Vaccinations are one of the best ways to protect our children and local communities. By making sure your child is up to date with their immunisations, you’re not only safeguarding their health, but also helping to protect those who are more vulnerable, including babies and those with weakened immune systems. We can all do our bit to protect children from illnesses, and in doing so help to keep our communities healthy and well at this time of year”.

In addition to vaccinations, basic hygiene practices can significantly reduce the spread of illness. Parents and carers can help to encourage children to wash their hands regularly, use tissues for coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching their faces.

Children should stay at home if they have a high temperature (38°C or above). The NHS provides guidance to help parents decide when a child is too ill for school.

During the autumn term across Warwickshire, all children from reception to year 11 will be offered a flu vaccine in school, helping to reduce transmission and protect both pupils and staff. Secondary school pupils will also be offered other key vaccines, including HPV, MenACWY, and the teenage booster.

By staying up to date with vaccinations, practising good hygiene, and knowing when to keep children at home, families can help to protect children’s health and keep their communities safe and well.

For more information about health and wellbeing services for children and young people in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cyphealth