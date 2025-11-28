Pupils at a brand new Stratford upon Avon school have settled in well

Students at Stratford upon Avon School are enjoying their first term in brand-new facilities, delivered as part of a £20 million investment by Warwickshire County Council.

Regional contractor Speller Metcalfe completed the large-scale expansion, which has increased the school’s capacity by 300 places over the five-year groups, and created a modern, inspiring learning environment for pupils and staff.

Warwickshire County Councillor Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education, said: “It’s fantastic to see pupils settling in and thriving in their new school. We are committed to investing in education that meets the needs of today and anticipates the demands of tomorrow. The transformation at Stratford upon Avon School provides cutting-edge facilities that will support pupils to excel academically, develop their talents, and prepare for future opportunities. This project demonstrates our dedication to creating sustainable, high-quality learning environments for generations to come.”

The redevelopment has delivered a series of three, 3-storey wings and a 2-storey wing adjoined to the main buildings, which now house state-of-the-art science laboratories, a purpose-built dance and drama studio with retractable seating, music rooms and enhanced facilities to support students with additional needs.

Pupils also benefit from a specialist design and technology unit and upgraded recreational spaces, and new sixth form study space - all designed to support both academic achievement and wellbeing.

Importantly, the addition of three-storey classroom blocks and a range of modern teaching areas will allow the school to welcome hundreds of extra students in the years ahead, supporting the growing demand for secondary places in the region.

Mark Hudgeon, Regional Director at Speller Metcalfe, said: “Seeing pupils and staff making the most of these new facilities is what makes projects like this so rewarding. As a contractor rooted in the Midlands, we’re proud to have delivered a school that not only provides vital additional places but also reflects the ambition of Warwickshire County Council to invest in high-quality, sustainable education environments. This scheme has been a real team effort, and it’s fantastic to know the buildings are now being enjoyed every day.”

Externally, the school is also benefitting from a new access road for school and bus pick-up/drop-off points, as well as additional parking and cycle spaces.

The project was procured through the Constructing West Midlands Framework and designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating energy-efficient systems and modern building techniques to reduce long-term running costs.