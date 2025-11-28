From risk to resilience: Warwickshire Transitions Service shows impact

The Warwickshire Transitions Service, delivered by St Giles, works with young people aged 17 to 25 who are at high risk of reoffending, serious violence, or exploitation.

The service was established to bridge the critical gap in support when a young person involved in the youth justice system turns 18 and transitions into adult probation — a period often marked by increased vulnerability and reduced service continuity.

On 6 November 2025, St Giles welcomed the Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Philip Seccombe and partners from Warwickshire Youth Justice Service, Warwickshire Probation service and Warwickshire County Council Community Safety Team to the Warwickshire Justice Centre to showcase the impact of the Warwickshire Transitions Service — an innovative initiative commissioned through the Serious Violence Fund and Warwickshire County Council’s Community Safety Fund.

At the heart of the programme is a culturally competent and trauma informed caseworker embedded within the Warwickshire Youth Justice and Probation Team. Drawing on personal insight and professional expertise, the mentor provides intensive one-to-one support, helping young people navigate challenges, build positive relationships, and engage in education, training, or employment. This holistic, wraparound approach aims to reduce reoffending, mitigate risks of harm, and create sustainable pathways away from violence.

In the last six months, 98 intensive 1:1 sessions have been provided, supporting clients who are experiencing harm. Alongside this, regular remote and in person contacts maintain engagement and reduce re-offending. Support is fully tailored, covering risks, healthy relationships, exploitation awareness and family/community reconnection.

As a result of our support, young people have secured training and employment, stabilised benefits and achieved key soft outcomes such as re-engaging with professionals and rebuilding positive networks. A number have positively exited the service with reduced offending, evidencing the clear impact of this service.

During the visit, representatives from St Giles, Warwickshire Probation, Warwickshire Youth Justice Service, and Warwickshire Community Safety Team came together to demonstrate the power of partnership in achieving shared outcomes.

Philip Seccombe, Warwickshire Police & Crime Commissioner, said: "My thanks to the St Giles for sharing how they are supporting residents here in Warwickshire. Their Lived Experience Mentor model is a powerful and proven way of helping people turn their lives around and move away from crime.

"Reducing reoffending is a key priority within my Police and Crime Plan and for the Local Criminal Justice Board, with this service playing a vital role in achieving this. Through partnership work with colleagues in Probation and Youth Justice working with St Giles, we are making real progress in creating safer communities across Warwickshire.”

Jade Hibbert, All-England Business Development Manager at St Giles, said: "This service embodies the best of partnership working — bringing together statutory and voluntary sectors to close the cliff edge that too many young people fall through when moving into adulthood. Our lived experience eco-system model ensures that young people are supported by someone who truly understands their journey and can help them build a safer, more positive future.”

Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, added: "The St Giles mentoring programme provides a vital bridge for young people transitioning to adult services, offering targeted, lived-experience support at a pivotal stage in their lives. By drawing on personal experience, the St Giles mentor builds trust and rapport, breaking down barriers and engaging those who are hardest to reach. This approach delivers measurable outcomes, including stronger peer networks, and improved access to education and employment, while tackling complex challenges such as exploitation and county lines. The programme stands as a powerful example of multi-agency collaboration, working to reduce reoffending and protect communities and victims from further harm.”

The Warwickshire PCC expressed their support for the collaborative model and its contribution to local efforts to reduce serious violence and reoffending. Discussions concluded with a shared commitment to exploring opportunities for sustainable commissioning and future service development.