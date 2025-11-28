Follow our tips to help you stay safe in Warwickshire this Christmas and New Year

Christmas will soon be here, so Warwickshire County Council and Safer Warwickshire partners are sharing some top tips and advice to help you stay safe this December.

Throughout the run up to Christmas, check out the Safe in Warwickshire website – www.safeinwarwickshire.com – and social media accounts for community safety advice and links to support services to help keep you, your family, vehicles and property safe.

Because there are more community events, activities and gatherings with family and friends, Christmas shopping, more traffic on the roads, increased alcohol consumption, and people decorating their homes, there are unique risks and challenges associated with this time of year.

As we move into December, we’re reminding businesses to stay safe over the Christmas period and are supporting the national ShopKind winter campaign, which encourages people to treat retail staff with respect at this busy time of the year.

We’ll also be sharing messages reminding residents to shop safely, including when shopping online, with particular guidance from Warwickshire Trading Standards on how to stay safe when buying toys and electrical items.

Week two will have some important messages about how to report modern slavery, hate crime, domestic abuse and anti-social behaviour, as part of a ‘winter of action’ encouraging people to report crime, with information on how you can contact Victim Support if you do unfortunately become a victim of crime.

In the third week, there’ll be a focus on reporting other types of crime, including suspicious activity that could be linked to terrorism, County Lines drug dealing and child exploitation. Warwickshire County Council and Safer Warwickshire partners are encouraging people to stay vigilant for these types of crimes throughout the Christmas period, as they can and do happen at all times of the year.

We’ll also be highlighting the issue of drink spiking, as people go out with colleagues, friends and family for pre-Christmas celebrations, and encouraging licensed premises to sign up for Warwickshire’s Best Bar None scheme, which recognises those pubs and clubs that are actively working to keep people safe.

During Christmas week itself, we’ll be throwing the spotlight on keeping your homes and possessions safe and staying safe of the roads, particularly if you are going away for Christmas and driving to see family and friends.

As we approach January, we’ll be focusing on personal safety when you’re out and about during the nighttime for New Year’s Eve celebrations, with some fire safety advice if you are planning on celebrating with fireworks.

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board and Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, said:

“We want everyone to enjoy a safe and happy Christmas and New Year. By following practical advice from Warwickshire County Council and our Safer Warwickshire partners, people can help keep themselves, their loved ones, their property and their businesses safe.”

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said:

“The festive season is a time for celebration, but it also brings unique challenges for safety in our communities. I want to thank Warwickshire Police and all our partners for their hard work to keep people safe during this busy period.

“Through visible policing, strong partnerships and practical advice, we are tackling issues such as retail crime, anti-social behaviour and night-time safety head-on. By working together and staying vigilant, we can ensure that everyone enjoys a safe and secure Christmas and New Year across Warwickshire.”

Reporting crime and getting support this Christmas:

If the worst happens and you are a victim of crime, in an emergency call 999, but if it’s not an emergency, you can use telephone number 101, or you can go online to report a non-emergency crime at https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Stay alert for anyone filming exits, entrances or CCTV, unattended bags or anything that doesn’t feel right. If you see something, tell staff, security or report it online at gov.uk/ACT. In an emergency call 999.

For some people, Christmas, like other times of the year, can be a tough time. Some will be affected by domestic abuse. Others will be struggling with substance misuse, whether that’s drugs or alcohol. Support is out there for anyone who needs it, see https://safeinwarwickshire.com/support/.

Across the county, Victim Support Warwickshire are available on the phone on 01926 358060 (Monday to Friday, 9am – 5pm) and online at https://www.victimsupport.org.uk/resources/warwickshire , to help people feel safer and find the strength to move beyond crime. The National Victim Support line is also available 24/7 on 0808 1689111.

You can get access to 24/7 advice, information and support on the Safe In Warwickshire website: https://safeinwarwickshire.com/