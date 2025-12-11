Stratford District Parking Proposals - Consultation 2025-26

Through the year a number of requests for parking restrictions have been received. The requests that conform to Warwickshire's parking policies are listed below together with links to a feedback form.

Overview

Over the past year Warwickshire County Council have received numerous requests for changes to the parking restrictions across Stratford District. These requests have been each been assessed and the schemes that are believed to have the greatest benefit are proposed below.

All changes to parking restrictions require a Traffic Regulation Order (the legal document which makes restrictions enforceable). Before progressing to this legal stage, we would be interested to hear local opinions and comments regarding these proposals.

Each scheme listed below has a drawing showing the proposals together with a link to an online Microsoft Form for feedback.

We would be grateful to receive your responses by Sunday 11 January 2026. If you have any queries, please email pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk

Alcester

Henley Street - No Waiting at any Time

Proposals are for the introduction of double yellow lines.

Henley Street Consultation Plan (PDF, 285kB)

Henley Street Feedback Form (Microsoft Forms)

Henley-in-Arden

Prince Harry Road - No Waiting at any Time

Proposals are for the introduction of double yellow lines around junctions and turning heads, to aid the through flow of traffic.

Prince Harry Road Consultation Plan (PDF, 324kB)

Prince Harry Road Feedback Form (Microsoft Forms)

Southam

Pendicke Street - No Waiting at any Time

Proposals are for the removal of a section of single yellow line waiting restriction, allowing parking on one side of the road.

Pendicke Street Consultation Plan (PDF, 328kB)

Pendicke Street Feedback Form (Microsoft Forms)

Stratford-upon-Avon

Cottage Lane, Shottery - No Waiting at any Time

Proposals are for the extension of existing double yellow lines.

Cottage Lane Consultation Plan (PDF, 314kB)

Cottage Lane Feedback Form (Microsoft Forms)

St Peters Way, Squrrels Street, Barn Lane - No Waiting at any Time

Proposals are for the extension of existing double yellow lines.

St Peters Way, Squirrels Street, Barn Lane Consultation Plan (PDF, 357kB)

St Peters Way, Squirrels Street, Barn Lane Feedback Form (Microsoft Forms)

Wetherby Way - No Waiting at any Time

Proposals are for the introduction of double yellow lines.

Wetherby Way Consultation Plan (PDF, 328kB)

Wetherby Way Feedback Form (Microsoft Forms)

Studley

Marble Alley - Residents' Permit Scheme

Proposals are for Resident Permit Holders to be exempt from the max stay in the existing bays in Marble Alley. Numbers 1-14 would be eligible to apply for up to 3 permits registered to specific vehicles, and/or an unallocated Visitor's Permit.

Marble Alley Consultation Plan (PDF, 329kB)

Marble Alley Feedback Form (Microsoft Forms)

Wellesbourne

Newbold Road & Kineton Road (Service Road in front of shops) - No Waiting at any Time

Proposals are for double yellow lines in front of the shops, other than in the marked parking bay.

Newbold Rd Kineton Rd Consultation Plan (PDF, 303kB)

Newbold Rd Kineton Rd Feedback Form (Microsoft Forms)