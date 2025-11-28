Warwickshire County Council's final proposal for Local Government Reorganisation

Statement from Leader of the Council, Councillor George Finch.

“In response to the Ministerial invitation of 5 February 2025, Warwickshire County Council has now submitted its final proposal for Local Government Reorganisation (LGR).

“While LGR is not optional, we must put the interests of Warwickshire’s residents first to ensure we get the best deal for them, and a single unitary council is the only option that can do this.

“The County Council proposal has the support of the full Council of 14 October 2025 and a Cabinet decision of 6 November 2025. It also has the support of Rugby Borough Council.

“A single unitary offers the strongest financial foundation, ensures consistent and high-quality services for all residents, and empowers local decision-making keeping us rooted in the places we serve. And we are confident that it is the only option which meets all six Government criteria for LGR

“Our proposal demonstrates that a single unitary authority would deliver at least £18.7 million in annual net benefits - three times more than a two-unitary model - and could unlock up to £119 million in long-term transformation savings. This means more funding for vital frontline services like social care, housing and children's services.

“A single unitary council for Warwickshire provides a single, consistent vision for the county, helping us to deliver stronger communities, better services and real value for money.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity to transform public services, improve outcomes for every resident in Warwickshire, and tackle some of the challenges and inequalities that exist across the county.”

“We look forward to hearing the feedback from Government and in the meantime will continue to work constructively with Warwickshire’s district and borough councils building on longstanding working relationships. All six councils remain committed to working collaboratively to deliver the very best outcomes for Warwickshire.”

To view the final proposal visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/lgr