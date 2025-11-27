Warwickshire’s integrated Public Health Nursing service, Warwickshire Child and Family Wellbeing, to come into effect from 1 December

Warwickshire County Council is reminding families that its streamlined Public Health Nursing service for 0-19 year olds will come into effect from Monday 1 December.

The service had previously been delivered as two separate contracts — a Health Visiting service for 0-5 year olds, and a School Nursing service for 5-19 year olds (up to 25 for young people with special educational needs and disabilities). Following a competitive procurement process, it will be delivered from 1 December as one streamlined provision by HCRG Care Group.

HCRG Care Group will be delivering the service under the name of Warwickshire Child and Family Wellbeing. Their approach will ensure a continuation of care from birth through to adulthood, to meet the evolving needs of local families across the county and support Warwickshire’s children and young people to have the best start in life.

Families can access support from Warwickshire Child and Family Wellbeing by contacting one of the following options:

Phone 0300 247 0072 (Monday-Friday 9am-5pm)

ChatHealth Text Advice Service (0-5 only): 07520 615 293

Email wcfw.contact@hcrgcaregroup.com

Visit the website, www.warkschildandfamily.co.uk, which will be live from 1 December

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“The streamlining of Warwickshire’s Public Health Nursing service enables us to provide a more seamless offer for families across the county, delivering improved continuity of care whilst maintaining a high-quality service. “We are committed to making Warwickshire a child-friendly county, where every child and young person has access to the services they need to thrive, and this new approach helps us to ensure children and young people have access to the health services they need in order to grow up happier, healthier, and more resilient.”

The service delivered by HCRG Care Group will include developmental check-ups, parent-infant health advice, and guidance on parenting and healthy choices. There will also be clear communications between health visitors and school nurses, and support for children to be school-ready, with those with complex needs being supported before school enrolment.

For young people, school nurses will offer guidance on various health issues including healthy eating, body image, bullying, anxiety, sleep, mental health, sexual health, and long-term health conditions, as well as undertaking a range of Health Needs Assessments and the National Child Measurement Programme (NCMP) as children grow older.

Debbie Rowe, who leads the Warwickshire Child and Family Wellbeing service at HCRG Care Group, said:

“We’re proud to be working with Warwickshire County Council to deliver Warwickshire Child and Family Wellbeing and to build on the strong foundations already in place. Bringing health visiting and school nursing together into one service means families will benefit from a more consistent and joined-up offer from birth through to young adulthood. We’ll draw on our extensive national experience in delivering high-quality children’s services to ensure families receive the right support at the right time, with a strong focus on early help, prevention and accessibility. Our aim is to make it as easy as possible for children, young people and parents to get the care they need in the places they know and trust.”

A unified ‘whole family’ focused team and website will also simplify access to services, particularly for families with children of different ages.

For more information about Warwickshire Child and Family Wellbeing, visit www.warkschildandfamily.co.uk from Monday 1 December.