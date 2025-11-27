Warwickshire County Council supports National Addiction Awareness Week 2025

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is reinforcing the need to break the stigmas around addiction by encouraging residents to talk openly and to replace silence with support.

This year’s theme for National Addiction Awareness Week is ‘Taking Action on Addiction’. It focuses on creating awareness and understanding about the complex nature of addictions, for example the use of drugs or alcohol, and how addictions can impact mental health and wellbeing as well as how to begin the journey to recovery.

Addiction doesn’t discriminate when it comes to age, gender, sexual orientation or faith, and it affects millions of people across the country. This is why WCC is encouraging everyone to talk more openly which can help replace stigmas with conversations around understanding and support.

Warwickshire offers a range of free and confidential services for anyone who is struggling with drugs or alcohol. These services are:

• Change Grow Live (CGL) Warwickshire

CGL is a drug and alcohol service for adults with hubs in Leamington Spa, Nuneaton, and Rugby. Call 01926 353 513 or visit Change Grow Live Warwickshire.

• Evolve

Evolve is a children and young people’s drug and alcohol service (including the 18–25 year old transition). Call 01788 578 227 or visit Evolve - Warwickshire

• Warwickshire Lived Experience Network

This is a peer support and advocacy network for those affected by addiction. Sign-up to attend by completing the Network’s Meeting Registration Form

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “If you believe you have an addiction, please reach out for support. We understand that asking for help can feel daunting and for many, the fear of judgement can make open conversations and taking the first step to access support feel difficult. Warwickshire’s services are delivered by dedicated and supportive professionals who will work with you to ensure you feel safe and well. I encourage you to contact one of these support services and take that first step towards getting the help you deserve.”

There is help available and those experiencing addiction do not need to feel alone -please watch the following support video on YouTube which highlights Tom’s story about sobriety and a new life: https://youtu.be/R5MM7V2Lwac

For more information about the support services available in Warwickshire, visit the drug and alcohol services webpage on the WCC website.