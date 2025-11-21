Warwickshire’s young people debate in the House of Commons

Warwickshire’s Members of Youth Parliament (MYPs) demonstrated the power of young voices as they took part in the UK Youth Parliament debates at the House of Commons earlier this month. ...

The county’s three elected representatives – Olivia, Kaddy and Christian – joined hundreds of young people from across the UK to debate issues that matters the most to them. Speaking from the famous green benches in front of MPs, decision-makers and a national audience, they had the chance to be heard and showed the positive impact young people can have.

During the morning session, Olivia contributed to the debate on housing by raising concerns and ideas shared by young people in Warwickshire. Later in the day, Kaddy and Christian took part in debates around health, employment, crime and sustainability where they added opinions of their peers to the discussions.

Talking about her experience in parliament, Olivia said: “This was my second time speaking in the House of Commons and it was just as exciting as the first. I was proud to share what young people in Warwickshire think about housing, and it shows how important it is for us to have a voice.”

Kaddy added: “Going to Parliament for the second time was an amazing experience. I felt proud to deliver another speech in such an important place, and it really boosted my confidence. One of the highlights was meeting new people from across the UK and the British Overseas Territories, each bringing unique perspectives and experiences. It reminded me how powerful youth voices can be when we come together. Being part of these discussions made me feel inspired and motivated to keep pushing for meaningful and transformative change in my community and beyond.”

Christian found that debating in the House of Commons offered a chance to share ideas about what young people think. He said: “Meeting young people from across the UK, discussing our experiences, and pushing for real change was amazing. I hope more young people will take part in this year’s Youth Elections for the chance to represent Warwickshire in the next Debate.”

The Warwickshire Youth Elections for 2026 are already underway. Young people aged 11–17 are now able to put themselves forward to join the Warwickshire Youth Council, the body that elects the county’s future Members of the Youth Parliament.

Being part of the Youth Council offers young people the chance to:

Represent Warwickshire young people.

Take part in national events, including debates in the House of Commons.

Work directly with councillors, service managers and decision-makers on issues that affect young people.

Develop confidence, public speaking and leadership skills.

Meet other young people from across the county and influence positive change in their communities.

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging schools, youth organisations and families to share the opportunity and support young people who may be interested in standing.

Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council, said “We are incredibly proud of Olivia, Kaddy and Christian for representing Warwickshire so confidently on a national stage. With the Youth Elections now underway, we hope many more will be inspired to get involved and help shape the future of our county.”

Young people can find full details and submit their nomination at: www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/youthelections2026