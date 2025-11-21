Mobile phone users with poor phone signal urged to take survey

A survey has been launched to find the areas in Warwickshire suffering from poor mobile phone coverage. The latest initiative from Warwickshire County Council aims to gather reports directly from ...

The latest initiative from Warwickshire County Council aims to gather reports directly from residents and businesses about signal quality and to identify coverage ‘blackspots’ which require service improvements from the mobile phone operators.

The Council’s Connected Warwickshire team will be able to use the survey evidence to work with the operators to help improve coverage and the experience of mobile phone users.

The survey, open to all Warwickshire residents and businesses, is calling for people to share their experiences with mobile signal issues, including dropped calls, slow data speeds, and complete lack of service.

Poor or unreliable indoor signal also continues to be a challenge for many residents and businesses alike. The submitted survey reports will be used to build a comprehensive map of mobile coverage problems and highlight areas most in need of infrastructure improvements.

Councillor Rob Howard, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy, said: “We are acutely aware that people in areas of poor coverage are at a disadvantage, socially and economically, and we want to address that.

“We are launching our mobile phone service survey to find out the level of coverage people are getting from their mobile phone providers and pinpoint where the problematic areas are. This will help inform our conversations with the industry when they are making plans for future service improvements in Warwickshire.”

Residents have come to expect uninterrupted cellular (mobile) services in homes, places of business and other venues. The nature of mobile communications infrastructure and the commercial decisions that drives its investment, planning and deployment means that services can vary from the providers.

Help us build an understanding of coverage in your area by completing our mobile connectivity survey online at https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/mobile-coverage/issues/