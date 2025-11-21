Coventry and Warwickshire ICS encourage men to prioritise their mental health and wellbeing

To mark International Men’s Day and Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System (ICS) is encouraging men to reflect on their mental health and wellbeing.

Mental health and wellbeing is a subject that many men avoid talking about. Whether that’s due to stigma, societal expectations or a lack of understanding of what support is available, the result is far too many men suffering in silence.

Approximately 12.5% of men in England have a diagnosed mental health disorder. However, there are likely many more that are struggling with their mental health and are not accessing the support, which is indicated by only 36% of referrals to NHS talking therapies being for men. In addition, men are three times as likely to become dependent on alcohol and three times as likely to report frequent drug use – which are both risk factors for poor mental health.

These are some of the factors that mean that three times as many men as women die by suicide and that make suicide the biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK.

This is something we need to change.

To help men who might be struggling, we want to highlight a range of support and information that is available. There are a range of groups across Coventry and Warwickshire that can support men with their mental health, including:

Men’s Sheds – These encourage people to come together to make, repair and repurpose while supporting projects in their local communities. They are designed to improve wellbeing, reduce loneliness and combat social isolation.

Sky Blues in the Community – Offering a range of sessions to boost mental health and wellbeing including Men Talk and Walking Football.

Andy’s Man Club – Offering free to attend peer-to-peer support groups to help men through the power of conversation and reduce the stigma surrounding men’s mental health.

‘It Takes Balls to Talk’ – A local charity that uses sporting themes to encourage people, particularly men, to talk about how they feel.

The Recovery and Wellbeing Academy – Offering an online course titled Mental Health & the Male Brain that aims to provide essential knowledge about male mental health, including how the male brain processes emotions and stress.

In addition, there are many local groups that support people within their own communities. One such group is Men’s Space at St Oswald’s Church in Tile Hill, which started out as a small group and now supports over 70 men. Men’s Space brings together local men on a weekly basis to do activities, go on trips, celebrate events and birthdays, and generally be a support network for one another – boosting their mental health and wellbeing by building their confidence, connecting them with others, and giving them a space to express themselves.

You can read a detailed case study on Men’s Space, including a video that explains what is offered and features some of the men who attend the group, here.

Remember, if you need to access mental health support, then there are services to support you, including Wellbeing for Warwickshire and Wellbeing for Coventry. For information about a range of local mental health and wellbeing services, including face to face, telephone, online and self-help resources available in Coventry and Warwickshire, please visit: https://www.covwarkpt.nhs.uk/our-services, https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth or https://www.coventry.gov.uk/mentalhealth.

If you or someone you know needs more urgent mental health help, call 111 and select the ‘mental health’ option or visit www.covwarkpt.nhs.uk/find-help-now.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“It’s really important that anyone who is struggling with their mental health comes forward and seeks support. Men are much less likely to access mental health and wellbeing services, and so as a county we’re aiming to break down the stigma and raise awareness of the help they can get. To anyone in Warwickshire who is struggling, your wellbeing matters, and it’s okay to reach out for support.”

Cllr Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Sport and Public Health at Coventry City Council, said:

“As a man, I know it can be hard to talk about mental health, but struggling with your mental health is nothing to be ashamed or embarrassed about. This International Men’s Day, we’re encouraging men to reflect on their mental health and wellbeing and seek support if they need it. There’s a range of information and support available to people across Coventry, so please reach out for help if you’re struggling.”

Dr Richard Onyon, Chief Medical Officer at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust said:

“At CWPT, we are always trying to break down the stigma surrounding mental health, and we know that men are a group that may find it harder to seek help. If you are struggling, please don’t hesitate to seek support. There is a range of support available locally, including Coventry, Warwickshire, and Solihull Talking Therapies, the Recovery and Wellbeing Academy, and the Dimensions of Health and Wellbeing website.

“Please remember, if you are in a mental health crisis, then call 111 and press the ‘mental health’ option to get urgent mental health support.”