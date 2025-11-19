Leader sets out “common-sense and pragmatic” approach on flags and Christmas lights

Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, today explained why he has given local town and parish councils permission to remove resident-installed Union flags and St George’s flags

from certain lamp posts so that Christmas lights can be safely installed.

Cllr Finch said:

“I am immensely proud of our national flags. The Union Flag and the Cross of St George are symbols of our shared values and legacy. Like many, I have been delighted to see residents across Warwickshire flying them in our town and village centres. "However, as we head into the Christmas period, local councils are now putting up their Christmas lights. In a number of places, contractors have advised that they will not install lights on lampposts which already have flags fixed to them. They have raised clear health and safety issues that we simply cannot ignore, these included but are not limited to the issue of flags wrapping around lamp columns in wet and windy conditions and potentially coming into contact with lights, creating a fire risk.”

Contractors have flagged a series of specific risks in areas where flags and lights would occupy the same columns, including:

Flags wrapping around lamp columns in wet and windy conditions and potentially coming into contact with lights, creating a fire risk. Ladders not being able to sit securely against lamp columns because of the flags and fixings.

Flags blowing unpredictably in the wind while operatives are working at height.

It is unsafe and impractical to try to wrap or tie flags around lampposts in order to fit lights.

Cllr Finch continued:

“Once these concerns were put to me, the choice was stark: I either refused permission to remove flags and accepted that Christmas lights would not go up in certain streets this year, or give permission to councils to take down flags in those specific locations so that lights can be installed safely. "I have chosen the pragmatic option. I will not deprive our towns and villages of their Christmas lights, which are key drivers of local pride and are vital for the small businesses that rely on increased footfall during the Christmas shopping season.”

Under the decision:

Flags will only be taken down where Christmas lights are being installed. In streets or areas where no lights are planned, flags will remain in place.

This is a temporary, seasonal measure. Cllr Finch and his Cabinet are actively encouraging residents to put flags back up in the New Year, once Christmas lights have come down.

Flags should not be destroyed. Cllr Finch has instructed council officers and partners that removed flags must not be thrown away wherever reasonably possible. Instead, efforts will be made to get them into the hands of local councillors so residents can collect them in the New Year.

Cllr Finch added: