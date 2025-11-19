Know your rights as a carer

With almost 53,000* carers across Warwickshire, it's important to recognise the rights of carers and the range of support available.

With almost 53,000* carers across Warwickshire, it's important to recognise the rights of carers and the range of support available.

Warwickshire County Council is highlighting Carers Rights Day, the national campaign led by Carers UK on Thursday 20 November, with the theme of 'know your rights, use your rights'.

It is important that carers across Warwickshire know what support and benefits they are entitled to and to feel confident asking for what they need. This also includes feeling empowered enough to challenge when their rights are not being met, whether that is in the workplace, education, accessing health or social care, or when interacting with other professionals or at home.

Examples of carers rights include:

The right to unpaid Carer’s Leave

The right to request flexible working

The right to ask your GP practice to identify you as a carer

The right (and choice) to request a free flu jab

Protection against discrimination or harassment

Requesting a carer’s assessment

Being consulted when the person you care for is discharged from hospital

To mark the event, the NHS England – Midland’s Experience and Partnerships team will be hosting the Derbyshire Carers Association in a webinar on 19 November, 1:30 – 2:30pm, to share their work around the H-Connect Project. The project aims to improve the recognition, involvement and support of carers and the vital role they play in the hospital discharge process. To enquire about attending the webinar, or to catch-up about the webinar after it’s taken place, email england.nhsthinkcarer@nhs.net.

The national NHS England Carers Network are also running a webinar for NHS healthcare professionals on 19 November, 2:30 – 3:30pm, all about carer identification and support in the workplace, featuring guest speakers from Carers UK.

The County Council website offers plenty of information and resources about tailored support for carers across the county. Information is available about being a carer, special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), direct payments, breaks for carers, cost of living support and more. There is also information about the Parent Carer Support Pathway, which provides all the necessary information and support services about how to care for a child whilst maintaining personal well-being.

Bridgit is also available for free to support unpaid carers across Warwickshire. This is a commissioned service and free digital tool that offers 24/7 access to advice, local services, and emergency planning guidance. It also includes smart forms for registering with carer services, a Virtual Carers Card for discounts, and helps carers to stay connected with in-person support, all in one easy-to-use platform.

Warwickshire County Council commissions Caring Together Warwickshire, which is a service delivered by Carers Trust Heart of England, designed to support and improve the lives of children and adult carers across Warwickshire. The service provides a single point of access for people who are looking after someone else, including a range of free support, information, advice and guidance tailored to carers unique needs.

For more information about support for carers in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers

To learn more about Carers Rights Day, visit www.carersuk.org/news-and-campaigns/our-campaigns/carers-rights-day/

*Source: Census 2021.