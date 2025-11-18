Communities across Warwickshire to benefit from new tree funding

New funding has been secured for tree planting in Warwickshire.

Green spaces across Warwickshire will be developed by planting trees and enhancing hedgerows, thanks to funding from Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) through The Tree Council’s Trees Outside Woodland Fund.

The Trees Outside Woodland (TOW) Fund offers grants of up to £40,000 for local authorities and larger charities to grow trees on land that is publicly accessible, or of benefit to the public.

This month, Warwickshire County Council successfully secured grant support through the TOW Fund and will focus on planting trees in the heart of communities, including urban street trees that have been requested by residents and carefully selected young trees for key green spaces. Working with Rangers from Warwickshire Country Parks, the Council will be enhancing existing hedgerows as well as planting new ones to boost biodiversity.

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said "Trees and hedgerows make our towns and villages more attractive places to live, support local wildlife and provide peaceful, calming environments that are proven to support people’s wellbeing. This investment will help to ensure that future generations continue to enjoy the leafy, thriving Warwickshire we’re so proud of.”

Residents will be able to to help with the hedgerow planting at Ryton Pools Country Park as well as nominating locations for trees in green spaces and more details on these opportunities will be published on the Council website over the coming months.

Aiming to support the establishment of tens of thousands of trees across England, the new TOW Fund was available for planting projects across the 2025/26 season. Successful applicants must use biosecure stock and all projects must be completed by 2 March 2026.

Nature Minister Mary Creagh said: “Trees bring us peace, shade and joy, and people feel deeply connected to them across the country. This funding will see thousands of trees planted as part of our Plan for Change, to bring nature closer to people.”

The Tree Council CEO, Sara Lom said: “Trees outside woodland are the trees we all come across most often – those in our parks, on our streets, and even the hedgerows that act as heritage highways for a rich array of wildlife.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Defra to offer this additional Tree Council grant opportunity to benefit people, wildlife and our planet, and especially Warwickshire County Council.”

The Tree Council, the national charity working together for the love of trees, offers a range of funding and free tree options to support planting projects; helping to bring greater biodiversity, improved air quality, reduced risk of flooding, and deliver significant environmental enhancement to grant recipients and their communities, from the north of Scotland to the tip of England, in Wales, and Northern Ireland.

