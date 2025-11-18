Information on closure of A423 Oxford Road, Princethorpe for carriageway resurfacing

A423 Oxford Road, Princethorpe, - Carriageway Resurfacing Works

Scheme Details

It has been identified that sections of carriageway on A423 Oxford Road, Princehthorpe are in need of structural repair. In conjunction with our term maintenance contractor, Balfour Beatty we will be undertaking carriageway resurfacing works.

Start Date - 1 December 2025

Anticipated End Date - 24 December 2025

Working Hours - 20:00 - 06:00

An expected work schedule is detailed below:

Section A: B4453 Rugby Road to B4453 Leamington Road

1 December 2025 to 2 December 2025 Remove existing road surface and lay first layer of new road surface in sections.

3 December 2025 Final road surface laid.

Section B: B4453 Leamington Road to A423 Oxford Road / A445 Leamington Road Island.

4 December 2025 to 14 December 2025 Remove existing road surface and lay first layer of new road surface in sections.

15 December 2025 to 20 December 2025 Final road surface laid.

Health and safety and traffic management

The works will be undertaken using a road closure there will be a signed diversion route. Access to businesses and properties will be maintained where practicable however this can’t be guaranteed, and we ask that residents and business owners plan accordingly. Please drive slowly through the works and be aware of raised iron work and temporary road surfaces. There will inevitably be some disruption to households/businesses, but every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum.

Please find below links to some more information about the works for your records

Warwickshire County Council wish to thank you in anticipation of your co-operation which will help to ensure the works are carried out as quickly and safely as possible if you require any further information or wish to discuss the works, please do not hesitate to use the contact details below.

Contact information

Balfour Beatty contact number - Paul Kelly - 07837 319323 (Monday - Friday 09:00-15:30)

Warwickshire County Council contact – Kevin Nugent - 01926 412515 (Monday - Thursday 09:00 - 17:00, Friday 09:00 - 16:30)

Permit reference number – PC0812542252-02

