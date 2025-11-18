Two Warwickshire organisations receive Kings Award for Voluntary Services

A Kenilworth-based organisation that tackles social isolation and a South Warwickshire team that provides practical advice and emotional support to families and carers of people living locally...

... with dementia have received the Kings Award for Voluntary Services.

The award aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Late Majesty The Queen’s Golden Jubilee and was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King and is the highest recognition a local voluntary group can receive in the UK; the equivalent of an MBE for charities and community groups.

2025 marks the third year of The King’s Award for Voluntary Services. Recipients are announced annually on 14th November, The King’s Birthday. Both organisations will receive the award crystal and certificate from Tim Cox, the King’s Lord-Lieutenant of Warwickshire, in the coming months and, in addition, two volunteers from each organisation will attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

More information on the recipients and the Award can be found here.

Compassionate Kenilworth strives to reduce social isolation and loneliness, creating a stronger, healthier, and more connected community. By offering free-to-access opportunities for social engagement, creativity, learning and support, they help improve overall well-being and bring people together.

talkdementia was founded in 2021 by husband and wife team Paul and Heather Dowler. Utilizing their own personal experiences of caring for a loved one living with dementia, it built on the success of the Wellesbourne Dementia Café started by Heather in January 2016.

The invaluable assistance of 35 local volunteers enables the couple, through the gateway of six dementia friendly cafes, to work voluntarily alongside medical professionals, national charities and local organisations to provide practical advice and emotional support to those families and dementia carers living locally within South Warwickshire and North Cotswolds

Compassionate Kenilworth's Volunteer Operations Manager, Pauline Hayward,

I’m absolutely thrilled and incredibly proud that Compassionate Kenilworth has been recognised with a King's Award for Voluntary Service. This honour is a true reflection of the dedication, compassion, and community spirit shown by everyone involved — our volunteers, partners, and supporters who make such a difference every day.

Jill Samuda, Deputy Lord-Lieutenant, said

Compassionate Kenilworth's local knowledge, drive, experience, speedy responses, meticulous planning and welcoming kindness continue to make a positive difference to the most vulnerable in their town, showing them to be a shining example of how a community can come together to make a massive difference. Driven by their inspirational Volunteer Operations Manager, Pauline Hayward, they have earned the reputation of being one of the best go-to organisations to meet the daily needs of the most vulnerable in their area.

Paul Dowler of talkdementia, said talkdementia has no paid staff, we are therefore incredibly proud and privileged to have been given the prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service, which recognises the dedication shown by the volunteers, who willingly give their time, patience and understanding whilst changing their own lives to help other people.

Martin Jelley, Deputy Lord-Lieutenant, said