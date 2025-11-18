Rural businesses supported to diversify and generate alternative income

Rural businesses across North Warwickshire and Stratford District are benefitting from the recent round of Rural England Prosperity Fund business grants.

Following the initial round of applications, 13 businesses were successful in their Rural England Prosperity Fund business grant applications resulting in £157,867 of grants secured.

Launched in July, the Rural England Prosperity Fund business grants can be used on projects around farm diversification, supporting businesses in the visitor economy and local arts, cultural heritage and creative sectors, as well as food & drink businesses, helping to provide alternative income sources and develop the rural economy.

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The Rural England Prosperity Fund supports capital projects for micro and small businesses in rural areas, helping to improve productivity and strengthen the rural economy.

“We’re delighted that 13 businesses have been successful in their application for REPF grant funding, this is a great opportunity for them to achieve alternative income sources and continue to support the local rural economy.”

The grant scheme is funded by the Government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund via Warwickshire County Council.

The REPF business grants are part of a wider package of finance and grants funded or managed by Warwickshire County Council including small business loans as part of the Warwickshire Investment Fund, the BEAS energy efficiency grants and WCC’s small capital grants programme. For more information, visit: Finance, loans and grants – Warwickshire County Council

The Rural England Prosperity Fund is a rural top-up to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Responsibility for the planning and delivery of UKSPF was part of the Level 2 Devolution Deal secured by Warwickshire County Council in 2024. Warwickshire’s allocation of UKSPF is supporting a package of communities & place, business support and people & skills activities in 2025/26.