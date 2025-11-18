Report anti-social behaviour to help authorities tackle it in Nuneaton and Bedworth borough

Nuneaton and Bedworth borough residents are being encouraged to report instances of anti-social behaviour (ASB) in their communities.

Warwickshire Police, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council and Warwickshire County Council share responsibility for tackling ASB at a local level and have a range of powers to tackle it.

All are members of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board, whose vision is to reduce instances of anti-social behaviour and the harm it causes in Warwickshire.

Residents are being encouraged to report instances of ASB, giving as much information as they can. This can be done both online and over the phone, anonymously if preferred. Anti-social behaviour can also be reported in person.

Warwickshire Police’s Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) Police Officers and Police Community Support Officers have a visible presence throughout the borough.

Anti-social behaviour can relate to a range of activities from serious criminal activity to environmental nuisance. Broadly, it describes the day-to-day incidents of crime, nuisance and disorder that make many people’s lives a misery – from litter and vandalism, to public drunkenness or aggressive dogs, to noisy or abusive neighbours.

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board and Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, said:

"Our goal is a swift, community-driven response to anti-social behaviour in Warwickshire. To make this work, we need every incident to be reported.

“We are committed to improving support for victims, especially the most vulnerable, by ensuring they are identified quickly and receive an efficient response.”

Councillor Kath Price, Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Communities and Public Services said:

“If you have witnessed any anti-social behaviour within your community please come forward and report it, you can also do this anonymously if you wish.

“In March, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council’s Community Safety Teams were awarded the ASB Pledge. This pledge helps to ensure that any victim of persistent ASB (when the threshold is met), regardless of where they live, is truly given a voice. It also means that partners work together to put measures in place to secure a resolution.

“We don’t just listen – we take action, but we can only do this with your help, so please come forward and help us put measures in place that will help stop ASB in its tracks.”

Philip Seccombe, Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire, said: “Communities are telling us they feel safer, are seeing less anti-social behaviour, and have more confidence in how we’re tackling these incidents.

“It is important to acknowledge that these successes cannot undermine the impact of ASB which may go unreported across Nuneaton and Bedworth. Residents must feel supported, listened to and have their concerns acted upon by partner agencies.

“I am proud to provide funding to services such as Victim Support which locally help victims of ASB recover from their experiences, regardless of whether a police report is made. Enforcement and support combined are vital to creating safer, stronger communities.”

How to report anti-social behaviour in Nuneaton and Bedworth borough:

You can report anti-social behaviour to Warwickshire Police by phoning 101, report it online, or in person to a Police Officer or Police Community Support Officer. In an emergency, you should always dial 999.

ASB can also be reported to Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council by calling 024 7637 6322 or online by making an ASB report.

To report nuisance bikes, you can do this online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/dobemin.

There are many ways that Safer Warwickshire partners are working together to tackle anti-social behaviour in Nuneaton and Bedworth borough, so if you have a problem in your community, please report it.

Warwickshire partner agencies can take issues away and devise projects and initiatives to overcome those issues. Recent initiatives have included enhanced CCTV improvements, target-hardening, and improvements to areas in local communities.

To find out more how Safer Warwickshire partners are tackling anti-social behaviour, visit https://safeinwarwickshire.com/crime-anti-social-behaviour/anti-social-behaviour/.