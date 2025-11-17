Studley Shop That Sold Illegal Cigarettes Shut Following Action by Trading Standards

A shop that repeatedly sold counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes and hand rolling tobacco has been closed following action from Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards.

Bazzar Mini Market located on Alcester Rd in Studley had been selling illegal cheap cigarettes and tobacco. Trading Standards worked with the landlord to have the lease on the property forfeited. Posters have now been affixed to the front of the shop stating that it has been closed after persons on the premises were engaging in ‘criminal activity’.

Trading Standards Officers seized hundreds of packets of cigarettes hidden in a secret wall compartment and under the floor in a specially built lift operated by hydraulic pistons.

Warwickshire County Councillor Michael Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said:

“I’m delighted that our Trading Standards Service, working in partnership with Warwickshire Police, has taken this action. Illegal cigarettes sold at pocket money prices are easier for children and young people to buy and get hooked on. The profits from these sales often end up the hands of organised crime groups, helping to fuel other criminal activity.”

“Those who sell illegal tobacco are warned that they face large fines or jail and could see their businesses closed.”

You can report the sale of illegal cigarettes and hand rolling tobacco to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline: 0808 223 1133.

Confidential support with cutting down and quitting smoking and tobacco is available for free to anyone aged 12+ in Warwickshire. Smokers are three times more likely to stop successfully with support – visit smokefreecw.co.uk to find out more.