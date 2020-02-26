26/02/2020 Scam text message warning

Warwickshire Trading Standards are warning consumers to beware of scam text messages on their phones.

ne resident reported receiving a text that stated that they had been sent a letter concerning a 'personal issue' and to click on the web link contained in the text for more information. The resident had received no such letter.

It is likely that had the text message recipient clicked on the link they would have been directed to a potentially harmful or dangerous web page containing malware. Viruses and spyware can attack your smartphone or tablet! More advice