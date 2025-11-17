Have Your Say  Join Warwickshire’s Home to School Transport Consultation Events! 

Warwickshire County Council is inviting parents, carers, and residents to take part in a series of consultation events on proposed changes to the Home to School Transport Policy.

These changes aim to make the service fairer, more consistent, and fully aligned with national guidance.

Proposed Changes Include:

Updating the policy to align with latest statutory guidance – to reflect recent changes in 2024 from the Department for Education to ensure compliance and best practice.

Amend non-statutory duties – to ensure that non-statutory transport support is clarified and made more consistent across the county.

Introduce a countywide approach for consistency – by streamlining the assessment process, ensuring our assessment methods align with other processes and services within Warwickshire County Council.

Update walking route assessments – to follow national safety standards and be consistent with our approach to walking routes.

A series of consultation events will give residents the chance to learn more about the proposals, ask questions, and share their views directly. We’re hosting events both in person and online to make it easy for everyone to take part.

All sessions need to be booked. Upcoming sessions include:

Tuesday 18 November 2025 - drop in event at Coleshill Library - 1.30pm to 5.30pm.

Thursday 20 November 2025 – Online (Microsoft Teams) - 9am to 10am – Post 16 focus.

Tuesday 25 November 2025 - Online (Microsoft Teams) - 4pm to 5pm.

Thursday 27 November 2025 - Online (Microsoft Teams) - 6pm to 7pm.

Wednesday 3 December 2025 - Online (Microsoft Teams) - 9am to 10am – SEND focus.

Wednesday 10 December 2025 - Online (Microsoft Teams) - 6pm to 7pm – Post 16 focus.

Monday 15 December 2025 – drop in event at Rugby Library – 10am to 1pm

Wednesday 17 December 2025 - Online (Microsoft Teams) - 9am to 10am.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said:

“These events are a vital part of the consultation process. They give parents, carers, and young people the chance to understand the proposed changes and share their views face-to-face or online. “We want a policy that reflects national standards and meets the long-term needs of Warwickshire communities. I strongly encourage everyone to attend a session and have their say.” “If you can’t attend a session, then please do go online and have your say by visiting https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/home-to-school/”

The deadline for the consultation is on Sunday 4 January 2026. All feedback received will be reviewed and presented to Cabinet. If approved, the revised policy will apply to applications submitted from 1 September 2026 onwards.

To view the consultation documents, book a session, or share your views, please visit - Home to School Transport Consultation.

For more information on current home to school transport arrangements visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/schooltransport