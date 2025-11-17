Keep yourself and your loved ones safe this Winter

As the weather gets colder, and the days get shorter, many residents may be searching for ways to stay warm or adjusting to driving in the darker mornings and evenings on colder and wet roads. ...

As we move into winter it’s important to keep in mind the safety of yourself, your loved ones, and those who are more vulnerable. Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is sharing top tips, so residents’ safety won't slip this winter.

Electric heaters are an increasingly popular way to heat a personal space or a small room, however, it’s important to use them safely. Ensure any heaters are placed out of the way of small children and animals, flammable objects such as blankets or curtains should be a safe distance away from electric heaters and heaters should not be covered. Ensure any and all heaters are turned off before going to bed, along with any lit candles!

The days are becoming shorter which means visibility is reducing. When out walking, cycling or driving this winter, look out for ice on the roads or paths as this can create slippery conditions.

Drivers should be aware of increased stopping time on the roads, as heavy rain and cold temperatures could lead to black ice. Pedestrians and cyclists are also encouraged to wear reflective clothing or carry a light to increase visibility.

To stay safe and enjoy the upcoming winter, follow these best practices for winter safety:

Electric heaters – keep away from children, small pets and flammable objects/materials

Blow out any candles before going to bed – ensure that the flame is fully extinguished before leaving it

Look out for ice and water on roads – beware of increased stopping time when driving in wet or icy conditions and don’t drive through flood water

Dark night driving – take extra care when driving in the dark evenings, look out for pedestrians and cyclists

Be seen - if you are walking or cycling along busy roads wear reflective clothing or carry a light

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, portfolio holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said “Safety should always be at the forefront of our minds, however we should take even more caution in the winter months.

“Take extra care when on our roads, whether you are driving, cycling or walking. Follow our advice on safety and enjoy your time with your loved ones in the coming months.”

For fire safety advice in the home, book a free Safe and Well visit for a home fire safety check carried out by Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service.

During the visit, WFRS will provide fire safety advice, check that smoke alarms are working and replace/install new ones if needed.

Book a Safe and Well visit here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home-1/apply-safe-well-visit