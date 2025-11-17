Develop Warwickshire named Residential Developer of the Year

Develop Warwickshire has been named Residential Developer of the Year in recognition of the partnership’s work in delivering sustainable, community-focused developments across the county.

Develop Warwickshire was awarded the accolade at Insider’s West Midlands Property Awards 2025, which was held at Hilton Birmingham Metropole to recognise the outstanding achievements of the people, businesses and organisations in the sector working throughout the region.

Develop Warwickshire brings together Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Property and Development Group (WPDG), and Vistry Group.

The landmark public-private joint venture has committed to creating £2.5 billion of residential developments, driving forward more than 2,000 new homes while unlocking further investment and delivering lasting benefits for Warwickshire’s communities and economy.

The partnership is already delivering on its promise to accelerate projects and provide mixed-tenure homes, creating balanced and thriving communities.

Since being established in 2023, Develop Warwickshire has achieved planning permission for over 600 homes, with hundreds under construction, over 100 already completed, and its first residents now moved in.

The early delivery of the infrastructure, including a 2km link road unlocked the Department for Education building a £35m secondary school which opened to the first pupils in September this year and also includes community use to support the housing growth north of Nuneaton.

Beyond housing delivery, the partnership is also placing the community at the heart of its work, exemplified through its Community Fund - an annual grant fund of £25,000 in cash and £25,000 work in kind from the joint venture partners.

The fund has supported projects ranging from the installation of new park benches at Warton Recreation Ground, to supporting local theatres, scouts, and other community organisations, such as Tiny Tims Children’s Centre which supports children and young people with disabilities, health conditions and special needs.

Stuart Buckley, Managing Director of WPDG, said: “We are delighted that Develop Warwickshire has been named Residential Developer of the Year at Insider’s West Midlands Property Awards. “The joint venture is combining delivery at scale with genuine community investment through vital infrastructure and community grants. It is also providing mixed-tenure homes for local people while being a catalyst to investment. “This award is a true testament to the strength of our partnership and our shared ambition to create sustainable, thriving communities in Warwickshire.”

Michael Moore, Vistry Group’s Managing Director for North West Midlands, said: “Winning Developer of the Year is a proud moment for our joint venture with WPDG. “It reflects the scale of our ambition and the strength of our partnership in addressing the housing crisis across Warwickshire. “Together, we’re delivering thousands of high-quality homes across a mix of tenures, that respond to the region’s diverse needs, creating vibrant, sustainable communities and investing in infrastructure that will benefit generations to come.”