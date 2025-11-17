D4084 Townsend Close, Warwick - Footway Reconstruction

Information on the road closures of D4084 Townesend Close, Warwick

D4084 Townesend Close, Warwick - Footway Reconstruction Works

Scheme details

It has been identified that the footway on D4084 Townesend Close, Warwick is in need of repair. In conjunction with our term maintenance contractor Balfour Beatty we will be undertaking footway resurfacing. The dates of the works are as follows:

Start date – 24 November 2025

Anticipated end date – 12 December 2025

Working hours - 08:00 - 17:00 (weekdays only)

Health and safety and traffic management

The works will be undertaken using a road closure. Access to businesses and properties will be maintained, there will inevitably be some disruption but every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum as such we ask that residents and business owners plan accordingly. During the works, and only whilst the contractor is working, pedestrian barriers will be erected where necessary. This is to protect you from our works. Please do not remove these. If you need access/egress, please ask one of our work force and the barriers will be removed at a safe time.

To facilitate our works, we would be grateful if you could ensure that, any of your garden hedges, bushes, shrubs, plants, or trees which overhang the footway are cut back to the footway/property boundary. This is necessary to allow our contractor to access and repair the entire width of the public footway.

Please find below links to some more information about the works for your records.

Warwickshire County Council wish to thank you in anticipation of your co-operation which will help to ensure the works are carried out as quickly and safely as possible if you require any further information or wish to discuss the works, please do not hesitate to use the contact details below.

Contact information

Balfour Beatty contact number - Paul Kelly - 07837 319323 (Monday - Friday 08:00-16:00)

Warwickshire County Council contact – Rob Butterill - 01926 410410 (Monday - Friday 09:00 - 16:30)

Permit Number - PC081HMC20_2536951-02

