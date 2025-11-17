Rainbow Care Solutions - Multiple Roles

Committed to Providing Individualised Services

Who we are

Rainbow Care Solutions is a leading UK provider of person-centred home care and supported living, with over 20 years’ experience and a reputation for outstanding, compassionate support. Our head office is in Redditch, Worcestershire, and we operate branches nationwide. We are CQC regulated, UKHCA members, and ISO certified.

Our Values:

Personalised care for every individual

Compassion, respect, and dignity

High standards through compliance and training

Diversity and inclusion at every level



Why work with us?

Supportive and inclusive team culture

Ongoing training and career development

Flexible roles and shift patterns

Competitive pay, benefits, and recognition



Staff say:

“Rainbow Care Solutions is like a family. The support and genuine care make this a special place to work.”

How to apply:

See our current vacancies or send your CV for future roles.

Contact: 01527 585700 | admin@rainbowcaresolutions.co.uk

