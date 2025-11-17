Rainbow Care Solutions - Multiple Roles

Committed to Providing Individualised Services
Rainbow Care Solutions
Who we are
Rainbow Care Solutions is a leading UK provider of person-centred home care and supported living, with over 20 years’ experience and a reputation for outstanding, compassionate support. Our head office is in Redditch, Worcestershire, and we operate branches nationwide. We are CQC regulated, UKHCA members, and ISO certified.
Our Values:
- Personalised care for every individual
- Compassion, respect, and dignity
- High standards through compliance and training
- Diversity and inclusion at every level
Why work with us?
- Supportive and inclusive team culture
- Ongoing training and career development
- Flexible roles and shift patterns
- Competitive pay, benefits, and recognition
Staff say:
“Rainbow Care Solutions is like a family. The support and genuine care make this a special place to work.”
How to apply:
See our current vacancies or send your CV for future roles.
Contact: 01527 585700 | admin@rainbowcaresolutions.co.uk
