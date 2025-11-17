Rainbow Care Solutions - Multiple Roles

Who we are

Rainbow Care Solutions is a leading UK provider of person-centred home care and supported living, with over 20 years’ experience and a reputation for outstanding, compassionate support. Our head office is in Redditch, Worcestershire, and we operate branches nationwide. We are CQC regulated, UKHCA members, and ISO certified.

 

Our Values:

  • Personalised care for every individual
  • Compassion, respect, and dignity
  • High standards through compliance and training
  • Diversity and inclusion at every level
Why work with us?

  • Supportive and inclusive team culture
  • Ongoing training and career development
  • Flexible roles and shift patterns
  • Competitive pay, benefits, and recognition
Staff say:

“Rainbow Care Solutions is like a family. The support and genuine care make this a special place to work.”

 

How to apply:

See our current vacancies or send your CV for future roles.

Contact: 01527 585700 | admin@rainbowcaresolutions.co.uk

To view current job vacancies: Home | Rainbow Care Solutions Ltd

Published: 17th November 2025

