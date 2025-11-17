Bookings removed from Warwickshire Household Waste Recycling Centres for six-month trial

No need to book at Warwickshire's HWRC from 24 November 2025!

Warwickshire residents will soon be able to visit the county’s Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) without needing to book in advance, as Warwickshire County Council launches a six-month trial to make recycling simpler and more convenient for everyone.

From Monday 24 November 2025, residents can visit any of Warwickshire’s HWRCs without the need to make an online booking. This change will apply across all nine sites in the county.

The booking system was first introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic to support social distancing and has since helped to manage demand across Warwickshire’s network of sites. Last year (2024/2025), nearly 1.5 million visitors were welcomed to the sites and together we recycled an impressive 31,429 tonnes of material.

It has now decided to remove the booking requirement on a temporary basis to improve access and encourage more people to use the extensive recycling facilities available at each site. As this is a trial, the Council will closely monitor visitor numbers, queuing times, customer satisfaction, and operational impacts over the six-month period before deciding whether to remove or reinstate the booking system permanently.

To minimise waiting times, residents are encouraged to plan their visits carefully to avoid the busiest times, which are typically Saturday and Sunday mornings, bank holidays, and the days immediately after Christmas.

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: “We know that Warwickshire residents care deeply about recycling and doing their bit for the environment.

"This trial will make it easier for people to access our recycling centres and dispose of their waste and recyclables responsibly, further reducing the temptation to fly tip, without needing to plan their visit in advance.”

Residents visiting Warwickshire’s HWRCs are reminded to:

Check local site opening hours before setting out.

Separate waste and recycling before arriving, to minimise time on site.

Remember that HWRCs are free for Warwickshire residents but that business waste is chargeable.

All Warwickshire HWRCs accept a wide range of materials for recycling, including:

Scrap metal, hardcore, rubble and soil

Wood and timber

Household and car batteries

Vapes

Electrical goods, TVs and monitors

Fluorescent tubes

Mobile phones and printer cartridges

Cooking oil

Information about your local recycling centres at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Residents can find out where their recycling goes and the types of products it goes on to be remade into by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/whereitgoes

For more information about how Warwickshire is embracing sustainability, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/