Council joins global call to action for World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week

Warwickshire County Council, together with local health partners, is raising awareness of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) during this year’s World AMR Awareness Week, which takes place from 18 – 24 Nov

The global campaign, led by the World Health Organisation, aims to increase understanding of AMR. It also encourages the public and health professionals to apply best practices to tackle the emergence and spread of drug-resistant infections.

This year’s theme for the campaign is ‘Act Now: Protect Our Present, Secure Our Future’, focusing on the urgent need for action to preserve the effectiveness of life-saving treatments.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites evolve to resist the medicines designed to kill them, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of diseases being spread, severe illnesses, and death.

Antibiotics are designed to target and kill harmful bacteria, making them essential tools for treating infections. However, if antibiotics are used for illnesses where they are not required, such as viral infections like colds or flu, or a prescribed course is not completed, bacteria can adapt and become resistant. This leads to antibiotics no longer working effectively which can cause illnesses to last longer, more severe infections, or increased risks of complications.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “Antimicrobial resistance is a growing challenge to our health and wellbeing. It’s important that we act now to protect the benefits of antibiotics and ensure they remain effective to those who need them.

“In Warwickshire, we are committed to raising awareness and supporting our communities to use antibiotics responsibly. Together, we can make a real difference in preserving the use of these essential medicines for current and future generations.”

In some cases, common medical procedures such as surgeries, cancer treatments, or childbirth could become more dangerous due to the risk of untreatable infections. The misuse of antibiotics not only affects individual health but also impacts wider public health services, as AMR could make it harder to control disease outbreaks and increasing the burden on healthcare systems.

Antibiotics are also widely used in livestock to treat and prevent disease. However, overuse in farming can lead to the development of resistant bacteria in animals too. These bacteria can be passed on to humans through the consumption of meat, especially if it is undercooked or improperly handled. Even when food safety practices are followed, resistant microbes can spread through the environment.

In an agriculture setting, when substances are used excessively on crops, strains can develop in soil and plant microbiomes. These resistant organisms can enter the food chain or spread through water systems, also contributing to global AMR.

To help stop the overuse of antibiotics, Public Health at Warwickshire County Council and health partners across the county are sharing the message that antibiotics will stop working effectively if used when not needed, or if prescription courses of antibiotics are not completed correctly.

Everyone has a part to play in the prevention of antimicrobial resistance, which includes learning about best practices to prevent the spread of resistant infections. For more information, visit www.who.int/campaigns/world-amr-awareness-week