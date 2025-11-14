Elvis makes 103-year-old  Caremark Coventry resident wish come true

“All of us at Caremark hope this celebration brings joy, togetherness and cherished memories for Gladys and her loved ones.”

A 103-year-old Coventry resident is having her wish come true to be serenaded by an Elvis Presley tribute act, thanks to a unique 20th anniversary celebration from one of the UK’s leading providers of home care, Caremark.

Gladys Carol, who receives regular home care support from the team at Caremark Coventry, was selected as one of just 20 recipients across the UK to have a personal wish granted through Caremark’s Care for a Wish initiative – a national campaign launched to celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary. Each wish, worth up to £1,000, is designed to create meaningful, joy-filled moments for people receiving care across the UK.

Gladys, who turns 104 on 7th November 2025, will be joined at her home by her family on her birthday to enjoy this very personal Elvis ‘concert’, complete with a big birthday cake.

On hearing that her wish has been selected, Gladys said: “It came as a real surprise when I was told I had won, and all of this has made me feel really special. I chose Elvis because Elvis is fun. Everyone knows Elvis and when you hear him, everybody sings. It just makes you feel good and he makes me smile.

The day has been planned by the team at Caremark Coventry. Sunjay Majithia, Managing Director at Caremark Coventry, is part of the team that nominated Gladys for her wish to be fulfilled. Sunjay said: “Gladys truly deserves this wish. She loves Elvis Presley music and this will make a wonderful memory for Gladys and her family.”

“Care for a Wish is all about creating moments that truly matter, and this event captures that spirit perfectly. Gladys’s wish is a powerful reminder that care goes beyond support with day-to-day needs; it’s about dignity, connection and making life that little bit brighter.

Pictured: Gladys Carroll to have her wish granted by home care provider Caremark