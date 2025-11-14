Free electric blanket testing

Free electric blanket testing fire & rescue service

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service

 

With the weather turning colder, people may be using their electric blankets more often. 

 

To help keep electric blankets safe WFRS is offering free electric blanket testing sessions at local fire stations throughout November. 

 

Sessions will be running from 9am-4pm on the following dates: 

 

  • Wednesday 19 November - Leamington Fire Station  

  • Thursday 20 November - Stratford Upon Avon Fire Station 

  • Friday 21 November - Nuneaton Fire Station

     

To book an appointment, please call 02476 314376

Published: 14th November 2025

