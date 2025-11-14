Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service

With the weather turning colder, people may be using their electric blankets more often.

To help keep electric blankets safe WFRS is offering free electric blanket testing sessions at local fire stations throughout November.

Sessions will be running from 9am-4pm on the following dates:

Wednesday 19 November - Leamington Fire Station

Thursday 20 November - Stratford Upon Avon Fire Station

Friday 21 November - Nuneaton Fire Station

To book an appointment, please call 02476 314376.